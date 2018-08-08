Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING CHARITY: From left is Don Hurley, Hope Haven's Lydia Kalinowski and president Derek Audus.
HELPING CHARITY: From left is Don Hurley, Hope Haven's Lydia Kalinowski and president Derek Audus. Jacqueline Munro
Sport

Teeing off for good cause

8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU enjoy a game of golf, and are looking to help vulnerable women in the local community, make sure that you pencil this is on your calendar.

The Lennox Head Lions Club will be hosting the John Mitchell Annual Charity Golf Day on Sunday, August 26 with an 11.30am tee off.

The annual event is designed to help support a local charity organisation continue their services, and the beneficiary for this year's event is Hope Haven Women's Refuge.

Hope Haven receives no government funding and is the only women's and children's refuge in Ballina.

Hope Haven, with the help of the ADRA Opshop also provides assistance to women and families with basic household needs when leaving the refuge to live in their own accommodation.

Held at Ballina Golf Course, the charity golf day event will be a four person Ambrose competition, with loads of prizes to be won.

Lennox Head Lion's Club president Derek Audus said that even if you didn't have a team, you can still enter.

"We'll pair you up with someone and have a really fantastic day out,” he said.

Mr Audus said that the event wouldn't be possible without the generosity of their major sponsors, who include Specsavers Optometrists Ballina, Barbeque Galore Lismore and Palm Lakes Resort Ballina.

Enter at Ballina Golf Club Pro Shop and registration costs $45 per player, which includes a barbecue lunch provided by the Lions Club.

For more information, phone 6686 2766.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    50 witnesses to alleged daylight murder

    premium_icon 50 witnesses to alleged daylight murder

    Crime THE accused man allegedly stabbed three people during the bloody brawl in a public park in the middle of the day.

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    WATER CRISIS: Tank owners battle as dry weather continues

    premium_icon WATER CRISIS: Tank owners battle as dry weather continues

    News "Last month I did double the deliveries I did last year in June”

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Lismore mum is a wedding planner with military precision

    premium_icon Lismore mum is a wedding planner with military precision

    News This army reservist uses her organisational skills to help brides

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Advice to first home buyers in Lismore, Goonellabah

    premium_icon Advice to first home buyers in Lismore, Goonellabah

    News You need to move quick to snap up a place under $350,000

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners