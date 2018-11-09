Teeing off for fire brigade fundraiser

The 20th annual Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade Golf and Calcutta Fun Day was again well attended and very successful.

There were around 70 golfers on the field with many more in the club house waiting for the afternoon entertainment.

The three-person ambrose golf is a fun event and the winners are drawn randomly from the field and where the much sought after perpetual trophy which was made by the late Garry Elliott and donated along with Mavis Elliott.

It was won by Peter Taylor, Terry Clements and Daniel Clements. They each took away a great prize donated by Terry and Diane Clements.

The Calcutta was again a hit with 'auctioneer' Paul McKey entertaining everyone with plenty of colourful comments during the call.

Paul has the ability to whip the crowd into a frenzy of bidding for the chance to attain a winning horse for the coveted Melbourne Cup.

The monster raffle proved to be once again a fantastic array of prizes all generously donated.

The funds which were raised from the raffle, Calcutta, donations and golf totalling $3,800 and like previous years will be shared between the Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service both of which are vital services to our regional areas.

John Bancroft, from the Helicopter Service, spoke about the statistics in relation to callouts which now see regional areas becoming a more significant part of the ratio of responses for the Rescue Helicopter.

Captain Greg Gulliver said: "The day would not be a success without the generous support of the many businesses and individuals in and around the Woodenbong area, Urbenville, Killarney and Kyogle.

"The generosity of people is alive and well, even in tough times. The day has always been well supported by patrons and volunteers from the local area as well as a contingent of players from Kyogle, who always make a great effort in travelling to Woodenbong for the event. On behalf of the beneficiaries a huge thank you to all.”

The Rural Fire Service is always looking for new members, men or women, who feel they could contribute to their communities.

To find out more contact your local fire brigade or visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or contact the Fire Control Centre in Casino on 0266630000.