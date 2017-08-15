Teddy bear picnic fun after the flood

Lucy Pereira, of Alstonville, enjoys the teddy bear picnic at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

THE sound of giggles and laughter could be heard echoing through the hallways of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium as young children clutched their teddy bears and sang songs in a celebration of music and life.

Lismore played host to a teddy bear picnic to mark the reopening of the early childhood music room at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore.

The celebration comes almost five months after the flood swept through the building causing more than $125,000 of damage.

Northern Rivers Conservatorium executive director Anita Bellman said the damage to the lower levels of the con was significant and extensive electrical work needed to be done before the clean-up could begin.

"The early childhood music room is set up specifically for that class but we also run other classes in there and we also have a music therapist who uses that room so it is one of the most accessible rooms in the conservatorium," Ms Bellman said.

"I guess when it was knocked out by the flooding it really, really impacted on services that were available in that space.

"Just before the July school holidays the room was actually completely refurbished.

"A full repainting and re-carpeting of that room."

Ms Bellman said early childhood music classes catered for a really important time in a child's life with exposure to quality teachers and quality music education a benefit to brain development, as well their much greater social development.