Technology to help firefighters with burn-offs

WITH our fire season approaching, the Rural Fire Service is making it easier for people to notify emergency services when they will burn off.

A new online portal gives NSW residents the ability to quickly and easily notify fire services when they're planning to use fire on their property.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) portal means residents can use their mobile phone or desktop computer to lodge their notifications about planned hazard reductions or burn offs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

NSW RFS Supt. Stuart Watts said by using the new tool at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify, users can help prevent unnecessary emergency calls.

"As we approach the bush fire season, many landholders are taking the opportunity to burn off - but it's important they do it safely and let us and their neighbours know," he said.

"Landholders need to make sure they've obtained any required permits and permissions, as well as notifying neighbours and fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up.

The RFS notification website

"This tool makes it easier to notify the NSW RFS before conducting your burn.

"If fire services know about it, it can help prevent unnecessary emergency calls and firefighters from responding."

By using the new tool, landholders will be notified of any Total Fire Bans and will be advised to not proceed with their burn.

Supt Watts said while landholders are encouraged to reduce fuel loads on their property, it's imperative that it is done so safely and legally.

"Before lighting any fire you need to have adequately prepared fire breaks and have firefighting equipment on hand to ensure the fire does not escape," he said.

"Every landholder has a responsibility to prevent fire spreading from their property and there can be serious consequences for people who light fires and leave them unattended."

To notify of your intent to burn off, use the new online burn notification tool at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify. Landholders can still notify the NSW RFS by contacting their local Fire Control Centre.