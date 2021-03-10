Menu
A fire crew are seen as smoke rises from a nearby bushfire at New Italy, Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
News

‘Technology that saves lives’ expanded in Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
The Public Safety Network (PSN) in the Northern Rivers has been expanded with the completion of two new sites at Girard and Toonumbar.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said the new radio sites, delivered by the NSW Telco Authority, are vital to ongoing community safety across the Northern Rivers.

"PSN sites provide emergency services organisations with a single, integrated network on which to communicate," Mr Franklin said.

"It's technology that saves lives. By expanding the footprint of this critical infrastructure, we are ensuring that frontline responders have a more reliable network to help keep people and places safe.

 

A fire truck travels towards fires at New Italy, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
"PSN sites were crucial in protecting communities and supporting the Rural Fire Service, Police, Fire and Rescue, Ambulance and the State Emergency Service during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires in NSW."

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the NSW Government was investing more than $600 million in essential infrastructure to better protect communities.

"During an emergency every second counts. The new radio sites will make it easier for our local emergency services to communicate when it matters most," Mr Dominello said.

"The PSN's expansion represents the biggest investment in critical communications infrastructure by the NSW Government in two decades."

Next to Australia's triple-0 emergency hotline, the PSN is the most critical communications network in NSW.

ben franklin mlc fire season nsw rural fire service public safety network
Lismore Northern Star

