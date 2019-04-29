Menu
An instagram post from Sydney’s international airport, where passengers are also facing delays. Picture: monikatubd/Instagram
Huge delays: Thousands held up at airport

by Sarah Matthews
29th Apr 2019 11:24 AM
INBOUND and outbound international passengers at all international airports across the country are facing enormous delays getting through security because of a nation-wide technical issue.

A spokeswoman from the Brisbane Airport said there were around 10,000 inbound passengers waiting to get into Brisbane at around 6am this morning, many of whom are still waiting to be processed.

There are also around 9000 outbound passengers waiting to board flights out of Brisbane.

She said priority was being given to international inbound passengers getting connecting flights in Brisbane.

The problem with the ABF’s Smart Gates is hitting airports across the country. Picture: @monikatubd/Instagram
"We are trying to push through those who need to get on connecting flights," she said

"However, there will still be people who will miss their connecting flights and they will be out on flights later in the day."

The delay is due to an outage of the Australian Border Force's Smart Gates and it is a problem at airports across the country.

The spokeswoman also advised those who are picking up passengers from international flights to expect significant delays.

"We advise those picking up passengers to wait for the passenger to contact them as there will be significant delays getting through the gates and baggage claim," she said.

No domestic flights are impacted by the delays.

