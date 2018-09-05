Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

MH370 flight revealed
News

Man ‘spots’ MH370 on Google Maps

by The Sun
5th Sep 2018 2:30 AM

A BRITISH tech sleuth believes he has found the wreckage of the missing MH370 plane on Google Maps.

Ian Wilson claims he has spotted the doomed jet, which vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, lying in a high altitude area of the Cambodian jungle, reports The Sun.

Images from Google Maps show the outline of a large plane - which could simply be an aircraft flying directly below the satellite which photographed it.

But video producer Wilson is convinced of his findings and says he intends to visit the sight to solve one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

Flowers and a memorial for the missing passengers of flight MH370 at RAAF Pearce Airbase just outside of Perth. Picture: Getty Images
Flowers and a memorial for the missing passengers of flight MH370 at RAAF Pearce Airbase just outside of Perth. Picture: Getty Images

He told the Daily Star: "Measuring the Google sighting, you're looking at around 69 metres, but there looks to be a gap between the tail and the back of the plane.

"It's just slightly bigger, but there's a gap that would probably account for that."

MH370 went missing people en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

In July this year, the Malaysian government released the findings of their investigation admitting they still do not know what happened to the passenger jet.

Despite millions of dollars being spent to find the plane, Wilson believes he has uncovered the wreckage by spending "hours" searching online.

RELATED: Investigator claims MH370 report 'faked'

The Google Maps image appears to show a large plane in the Cambodian jungle. Picture: Google Maps
The Google Maps image appears to show a large plane in the Cambodian jungle. Picture: Google Maps

He said: "I was on there (Google Earth), a few hours here, a few hours there. If you added it up I spent hours searching for places a plane could have gone down.

"And in the end, as you can see the place where the plane is. It is literally the greenest, darkest part you can see."

The Bureau of Aircraft Investigations Archives told the Daily Star they could not rule out Wilson's sighting - which is dated 2018 on Google Earth.

Malaysia's final report into the vanished flight revealed that the plane was deliberately turned off course and did not rule out that it may have been hijacked by a "third party".

The plane’s pilot, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Khan, with his wife, Faizah Khanum. Picture: Instagram
The plane’s pilot, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Khan, with his wife, Faizah Khanum. Picture: Instagram

A 495-page report shows the aircraft was under manual control when it deviated before plunging into the Indian Ocean, killing 239 people.

One of the theories is that Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah deliberately downed the plane in an act of murder-suicide.

"We can also not exclude the possibility that there's unlawful interference by a third party", news.com.au reported.

Ian Wilson said he found the image after scouring Google Maps for “hours”. Picture: Google Maps
Ian Wilson said he found the image after scouring Google Maps for “hours”. Picture: Google Maps

Speaking about why the aircraft deviated thousands of miles from its course, he said: "The autopilot has to be disengaged," reported Adelaide Now.

He continued: "It has to be on manual. We have carried out seven simulator tests, flight simulators, three at high and four at low speed and we found the turn was made indeed under a manual, not autopilot."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

Related Items

editors picks google maps mh370 mystery plane crash

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    News A FEW politicians, a netball player and three blokes who brew good beer have made it onto our list.

    Ballina Cup abandoned due to heavy rain

    Ballina Cup abandoned due to heavy rain

    Horses Stewards deemed the Ballina racecourse unsuitable for racing

    MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

    premium_icon MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

    Crime The man accused of fatal shooting to return to court next month

    REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

    Business The best place to get pampered, according to our readers

    Local Partners