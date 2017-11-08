News

Tech savvy roadshow for elders

Aboriginal Elders the target of a Tech Savvy Roadshow coming to Lismore.
Aboriginal Elders the target of a Tech Savvy Roadshow coming to Lismore.
JASMINE BURKE
by

ABORIGINAL elders will have the opportunity to learn about technology and record their stories when the Tech Savvy Elders Roadshow comes to Lismore.

The program is specifically designed for older Aboriginal people, and offers lessons in using computers, tablets, email, smartphones, and other forms of digital literacy.

Minister for Ageing Tanya Davies and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Sarah Mitchell, announced the digital literacy program was back by popular demand.

"Being able to connect with friends and loved ones, and have access to services and information more easily, is what Tech Savvy Elders is all about,” Mrs Davies said.

"There are huge benefits to being online, particularly for older people in rural areas.”

The Tech Savvy Elders program is a NSW Government initiative delivered in partnership with the Burraga Foundation and the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group.

AECG President, Cindy Berwick said the initiative was important because it ensures Aboriginal elders are connected with our young ones in this age of digital technology.

"It also provides another medium in which to communicate our culture,” Ms Berwick said.

For further information about Tech Savvy Elders visit www.mgoals.com.au.

For more information about the Tech Savvy Seniors program, visit www.telstra.com.au/tech-savvy-seniors.

Topics:  aboriginal elders lismore northern rivers education tech savvy

Lismore Northern Star
