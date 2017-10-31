WATCH: New technology helps firies access critical data

ONE STOP SHOP: Lismore's Fire & Rescue crews including Station Officer David Mooney, Senior Firefighter Tommy Day, Leading Firefighter Adam Cormick and Senior Firefighter Scott Peterson, are using new technology with a mobile data terminal giving them critical live information when responding to emergencies.

ONE STOP SHOP: Lismore's Fire & Rescue crews including Station Officer David Mooney, Senior Firefighter Tommy Day, Leading Firefighter Adam Cormick and Senior Firefighter Scott Peterson, are using new technology with a mobile data terminal giving them critical live information when responding to emergencies. Alison Paterson

BEING able to access live incident, location information, standard operation guidelines and hazardous material details is now available at a swipe for Lismore's firefighters.

At the Goonellabah Fire Station, Fire and Rescue NSW crews are using the latest tablets called Mobile Data Terminals which offer real-time information and live messages, allowing them access critical data when responding to emergencies.

According to station officer David Mooney, the MDT offers many benefits and replaces a high percentage of radio messaging, meaning frequencies are clearer when they are really needed.

Mr Mooney said as firefighters attend many different types of emergencies, including chemical spills, the MDT allows them to check all the information they need to manage an incident.

They can also be updated when other brigades and emergency services are responding.

"The amount of information required to successfully manage an incident is considerable and these data terminals give firefighters a 'one stop shop' for all the data they need," he said.

Leading firefighter Adam Cormick, together with senior firefighters Tommy Day and Scott Paterson, said the MDT system offered many advantages over carrying multiple hard-copy data folders - although the print versions are always held in case of technology niggles.

"The MDT provides immediate access to details like weather information, chemical data and greater information for us when we respond to the scene of an emergency," Mr Cormick said.

"It means the command and response team can view location information such as Hazmat, pre-plans, maps, and images and you can see your active unit status and location on the map."

Mr Cormick said the crews at Lismore have turned out to 635 incidents between November 16, 2016 and October 17, 2017.

"This includes 542 incidents since January 17 this year," he said.

"The MDT are also linked tot he FRNSW computer aided dispatch system and allow us to see which other emergency resources such as police are on their way to assist."