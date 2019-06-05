Tech issue prevents stabbing death accused from facing court

James Paul Alderton is facing a committal hearing over the alleged murder of Charlie Larter in Murwillumbah in 2017.

A MAN accused of a daylight stabbing murder in a public park remains in custody.

Two loved ones of James Paul Alderton, 24, were present in the public gallery when his matter was mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

The court heard there had been difficulties with video link technology, so Mr Alderton did not appear.

He remains in custody charged with the alleged murder of father-of-four Charlie Larter and the alleged assault of his son, Zack Larter and another man, Joshua Mead during a brawl in Murwillumbah on June 6, 2017.

Charlie Larter died from numerous stab wounds after the incident, which unfolded in Knox Park in the heart of the town.

The court last month heard evidence during a three day committal hearing, to determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Defence barrister Jason Watts made an application for a further adjournment for committal proceedings.

Mr Watts told the court prosecutors had been supplied with a range of documents, including a psychiatric report prepared for his client.

Crown prosecutor Brendan Campbell did not oppose the adjournment application.

He said the prosecution was considering seeking their own psychiatric report.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the committal proceedings, which have been partly heard before him, to July 24.