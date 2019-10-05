Tech heroes: Smalltown school girls create award-winning app

FIVE Dunoon Public School students have proven even small regional schools can make a big difference in their communities after students won a state technology competition.

Students Inda Tutua, Tess McCann, Freya Scott, Indigo Scanlan and Alannah Davis created the Read Smart app to help improve literacy in young people.

The app drew widespread praise from judges and helped the Dunoon team bring home the 2019 NSW Next Tech Girl Superhero title, something which Dunoon principal Genevieve Slocombe said was a "mighty achievement".

Ms Slocombe said the students learnt of their success in the competition, which has sections across Australia and New Zealand, last month and were very proud of their efforts.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the recognition the team has won," Ms Slocombe said.

"Their project started from a personal basis, with one member of the team having dyslexia.

"From that and with the outstanding support of their mentor, teacher Terry Currie, they developed the Read Smart app."

The students all agreed it was fun while producing the app, although Alana said it was "very stressful near the end".

"It was really fun and it was a great experience," Indigo said. "I learnt a lot about coding and we were happy to hear we had won."

Tess said the competition was a great opportunity, and Inda said the team worked really well together.

"What I liked about Tech Girl is how we all collaborated really well together and had fun together," Inda said.

"One of the hardest parts of the program was finding a focus for the app. It had to be something which is a problem in our communities, which is why we chose to focus on a reading assistant app."

Their teacher Terry Currie said she was "extremely proud" of her students and the way they worked to create the app.

"It's so wonderful for them to have won, it was a lovely acknowledgement for how hard they worked," she said.

Ms Slocombe said the app helps those with dyslexia and other reading difficulties identify how individual groups of letters, words and sentences sound by having them highlighted and sounded out sequentially in the text on the app.

"The app is a terrific literacy resource, and its development has been a great learning experience for the team."

The Dunoon team have been invited to submit their app to the Technovation International Challenge, a competition run by the international not-for-profit organisation Technovation Girls, which also aims to encourage girls to use technology to solve problems.