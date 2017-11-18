Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tech addition to man's grave will keep his memory alive

Rohan Johnson's headstone with the QR Code on it.
Rohan Johnson's headstone with the QR Code on it. Samantha Elley
Samantha Elley
by

ROHAN Johnson was a pilot and taxi driver who died at the young age of 32 years in 2015.

While his headstone lies in Evans Head cemetery, there is one point of difference that will ensure people are able to access his story over time.

 

ABOVE: The gravestone with the QR code. RIGHT:Frank and Lynn McKey of FJ McKey Jnr Monumental Masonry and Hendrika Johnson at the grave of her son Rohan.
ABOVE: The gravestone with the QR code. RIGHT:Frank and Lynn McKey of FJ McKey Jnr Monumental Masonry and Hendrika Johnson at the grave of her son Rohan. Samantha Elley

A small tile positioned on the top left of his headstone contains what's known as a QR code, where people with the right app on their mobile phones can scan and receive the story of Mr Johnson's life in a Youtube video.

"I know I read about (the QR code) somewhere and asked Lynn and Frank (of FJ McKey Jnr Monumental Masonry) if they could help," mum Hendrika Johnson said.

"It cost about $200 and I gave them the details of the Youtube video, which were slides and one of Rohan's songs."

Mrs Johnson said that down the track this technology may help many grieving people.

"We had Rohan cremated and buried him with his childhood toys, his favourite t-shirts and some of his tools for flying," she said.

"The rocks that have been placed around his grave look more 'blokey' than flowers and they have been sent by family members from different places."

Stone mason Frank McKey said this is the first headstone they have done with a QR code, but believed it was the way of the future.

"People who are looking after their family members graves are dying and the younger generations aren't scrubbing them," he said.

"Lawn cemeteries are becoming much more cost effective than the large monuments of the past."

Topics:  evans head cemetery northern rivers history qr code rohan johnson

Lismore Northern Star
Where to vote in Nationals' preselection poll today

Where to vote in Nationals' preselection poll today

WHY should we vote for you? That's the question we put to the three candidates who want to replace Thomas George.

Carton of beer costs $5 more with new recycling scheme

The closest "return and earn" vending machine to the Northern Rivers will be this one, at Woolgoolga near Coffs Harbour.

And still no local collection points for "return and earn” program

PHOTOS: All the action at the Bangalow Show

Chelsea Campbell, 10, and Kate Disson, 9, help to prepare the hay for cattle at the Bangalow Show.

The show celebrates 120 years

Farewell to a great ambassador for Lismore

The Lismore community is mourning the loss of William Riley.

Bill Riley was involved in many groups, associations, sporting clubs

Local Partners