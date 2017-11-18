Tech addition to man's grave will keep his memory alive

Rohan Johnson's headstone with the QR Code on it.

ROHAN Johnson was a pilot and taxi driver who died at the young age of 32 years in 2015.

While his headstone lies in Evans Head cemetery, there is one point of difference that will ensure people are able to access his story over time.

ABOVE: The gravestone with the QR code. RIGHT:Frank and Lynn McKey of FJ McKey Jnr Monumental Masonry and Hendrika Johnson at the grave of her son Rohan. Samantha Elley

A small tile positioned on the top left of his headstone contains what's known as a QR code, where people with the right app on their mobile phones can scan and receive the story of Mr Johnson's life in a Youtube video.

"I know I read about (the QR code) somewhere and asked Lynn and Frank (of FJ McKey Jnr Monumental Masonry) if they could help," mum Hendrika Johnson said.

"It cost about $200 and I gave them the details of the Youtube video, which were slides and one of Rohan's songs."

Mrs Johnson said that down the track this technology may help many grieving people.

"We had Rohan cremated and buried him with his childhood toys, his favourite t-shirts and some of his tools for flying," she said.

"The rocks that have been placed around his grave look more 'blokey' than flowers and they have been sent by family members from different places."

Stone mason Frank McKey said this is the first headstone they have done with a QR code, but believed it was the way of the future.

"People who are looking after their family members graves are dying and the younger generations aren't scrubbing them," he said.

"Lawn cemeteries are becoming much more cost effective than the large monuments of the past."