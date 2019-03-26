Super sire’s death puts pressure on Autumn Sun

THE death of super sire Redoute's Choice will increase the pressure to retire super colt The Autumn Sun to stud.

Arrowfield Stud said the 22-year-old son of Danehill was euthanised on Tuesday at their property near Scone after suffering a traumatic loss of mobility which could not be restored.

Arrowfield boss John Messara said Redoute's Choice was "such a big part of all our lives and right now it's hard to imagine Arrowfield without him".

"He has given us so much. Arrowfield has been built on his back and he's allowed all of us and many, many other people to fulfil our dreams and ambitions," Messara said.

"I'm grateful to all my team, past and present, who are part of his story, especially those who have cared for and worked with Redoute's Choice every day, and have ensured that he's had the long and wonderful life he deserved. There are many tears being shed at Arrowfield."

The influence of Redoute's Choice on Australian racing has been unbelievable.

He sired 34 Group 1 winners, including The Autumn Sun, who has claimed five races at the highest level, including last weekend's Rosehill Guineas.

John Messara (right) said Redoute’s Choice had helped many, many people fulfil their racing dreams. Picture: Bronwen Healy

On the track, Redoute's Choice won five times from 10 starts for trainer Rick Hore-Lacy, including the 1999 Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes where he beat great rival Testa Rossa.

He served 134 mares in 2000 at a fee of $30,000 which did not increase until his fifth season. That was after the appearance of his first stakes winners Not A Single Doubt and Tahni Girl, the 2003/04 Champion First Season Sire title and his first million-dollar yearling.

Redoute's Choice has 22 stakes-siring sons, 10 of them also Group 1 sires. They are responsible for 279 stakes winners, while his daughters have left 86 stakes winners, including 13 at Group 1 level.

"His legacy to Australian breeding and racing is immense, through his sire sons, his broodmare daughters, his final crops still to come and all the people he touched over the past two decades," Messara said.

Arrowfield Stud bought a share in The Autumn Sun with the view that he would replace his now late father as the organisation's prized stallion.

Redoute’s Choice won four Group 1s during his racing career, including the 1999 Caulfield Guineas.

The Autumn Sun's place on the Arrowfield roster is already reserved alongside four other Redoute's Choice sons including record-breaking champion sire Snitzel, leading sire Not A Single Doubt, Scissor Kick, whose first yearlings are being offered at 2019 sales, and Pariah, who served his first book in 2018.

In his prime, Redoute's Choice stood for $300,000 and was the sire of 79 $1m-plus yearlings.

Arrowfield were hoping to get one more season of breeding out of Redoute's Choice which would allow The Autumn Sun to race on as a four-year-old and contest races like the new $7.5m Golden Eagle later in the year.

His death however makes that unlikely and Saturday's Rosehill Guineas may have been The Autumn Sun's last race.

The Autumn Sun (right) has won five Group 1 races in nine starts. Picture: AAP

FIVE OF REDOUTE'S CHOICE'S BEST PROGENY.

Not A Single Doubt: Champion sire and two-time Listed race winner. Sired Blue Diamond Stakes winner Miracles Of Life.

Miss Finland: Five-time Group 1 winner, including the Golden Slipper in 2006 and Victoria Oaks in the same year.

Snitzel: Champion sire and 2006 Group 1 Oakleigh Plate winner. Sire of two-time Everest winner Redzel.

Lankan Rupee: World Champion Sprinter and five-time Group 1 winner including the Newmarket Handicap and 2014 TJ Smith Stakes.

The Autumn Sun: Five-time Group 1 winner including the Golden Rose, Caulfield Guineas and Rosehill Guineas.