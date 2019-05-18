Tears and laughter: Rural women reveal inspiring stories

INSPIRATIONAL: Sharing their stories, from left Belinda Murphy, Jane Newsome, Heidi Smith and MC Kim Skubris at the Advancing Women in Business and Agriculture breakfast.

THERE were tears and laughter in equal measure at the Advancing Women in Business and Agriculture breakfast at Primex on Friday morning.

More than 100 women attended the inaugural event, which was created to share the stories of three powerful women in the Australian agricultural industry.

Experienced broadcast journalist Kim Skubris hosted the event, as well as sharing her own experiences of balancing motherhood and career, while staying strong while being on the frontline of disasters, such as the recent flooding of north-west Queensland.

McKinlay Shire mayor Belinda Murphy shared her experiences about the January floods which had devastated her community and said how difficult it was trying to support her community in time of crisis, while also supporting her family and dealing with the loss of her business and property.

"One thing which has always surprised me is women always ask me, how do you do it," she said.

"I always just say, well how do you? Women just don't seem to recognise greatness in ourselves."

Glenn Innes farmer Jane Newsome agreed, saying women often "just put ourselves on a backburner all the time".

Mrs Newsome is currently trying to keep her cattle and grain property working amidst the relentless drought gripping many parts of Australia, and said women have a deep inner strength, but they "just don't recognise it".

Heidi Smith juggles the roles of being a mother and co-owner of a large Carpentaria Shire cattle station and human resources manager for one of Australia's largest beef cattle property holdings MDH, while finding the time to launch her own tech-based business.

She said many women have excellent business ideas they keep to themselves, out of fear of failure.

"Before I started the website I was terrified and kept thinking I wouldn't be able to do this, no way," she said.

"But you can't ever explore the ocean if you don't leave the shore. I think it's really important women recognise they should just take a leap and take a chance."

The ticketed event also served as a launch of the new Women on the Land local initiative, created in the wake of ex-Cyclone Debbie.