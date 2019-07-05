Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

Friends and team mates comfort each other at the memorial for 22-year-old Tim Watkins at the Mullumbimby Rugby League Club Grounds.

Friends and team mates comfort each other at the memorial for 22-year-old Tim Watkins at the Mullumbimby Rugby League Club Grounds. Marc Stapelberg

THE Mullumbimby community has farewelled their very own loveable "larrikin" today in a way any footy-loving man would have loved to have been celebrated - on the football field.

Through the laughter and tears shed today on the grounds of the Mullumbimby Giants Club, Tim Watkins was remembered for his passion for life and his infectious spirit.

The 22-year-old's body was found by a passing motorist about 1am on June 23 on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek.

Police are still appealing for any information about the incident, after the driver left the scene.

But Giants committee member Owen King said today was a chance for the community to remember the life of Mr Watkins, not the tragedy of his death.

Tim Watkins memorial: A memorial has been held for Tim Watkins, 22, who was killed in a hit-and-run.

"There's a very large crowd here, it's not only people here from the football community but people from the Brunswick, Mullum community here," Mr King said.

"He was a wonderful young man who had a lot of fun in his life.

"He touched a lot of people, grew up in the area, went to school here so there's a lot of people that he's known for years have shown up today which is fantastic.

"He was in the process of doing an apprenticeship. He's touched the lives of so many people not only in the sporting community, he did some work at a child care centre. He's touched the lives of so many people.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The circumstances of Tim's death leads to a lot of community angst and community concern so that's also brought a lot of people here today to pay their respects."

Mr Watkins' brothers, Sean and Travis, had the honour alongside their teammates to carry the coffin, which was adorned with signatures and messages of love from friends and family.

More than 400 friends and family shared their fond memories of Mr Watkins during the service on the club grounds, with many speaking of the "little man" who had a massive "presence on and off the field" and how much he would be missed.

After the service, friends and family gave Mr Watkins a guard of honour as his coffin was brought around the football field one last time, with many people cheering his name as they said their final goodbye to their friend.

Mr King urged anybody who has any information about Mr Watkins' that will assist the police to come forward. "It might only be minute in your eyes but anything at all will help the detectives try and solve this matter," Mr King said.

Anyone with information about Mr Watkins' death should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.