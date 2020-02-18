Teams to gather for roller derby revolt

The Northern Rivers Revolt Roller Derby tournament will be held at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay in March.

ROLLER derby teams from near and far will converge on the Cavanbah Centre next month.

Northern Rivers Revolt roller derby tournament co-ordinator Lisa O’Leary, said they held an event in Byron Bay last year but weren’t immediately sure if it would be a frequent affair.

“Last year, we weren’t sure if we were going to run it again,” O’Leary said.

“The main reason we want to run a tournament is so teams will come to us, so we can play against teams we don’t usually play.”

She said the visitors last year included teams from Brisbane and Sydney.

Anyone is welcome to head along to visit, with $5 entry fees going towards Friends of the Koala, so it should be a good show of sporting prowess while supporting a great cause.

“We just ask our members to nominate a charity they feel strongly about,” she said.

“It’s a full-contact sport; it's very athletic. It’s a really inclusive environment.”

The first tournament of the season, O’Leary said they expected Byron Bay to be a “pretty big drawcard for teams to travel to”.

The 2020 Northern Rivers Revolt roller derby tournament will be held at the Cavanbah Centre on March 14 and 15.

The tournament is an initiative of Tweed Valley Rollers, in partnership with Northern Rivers Roller Derby.

Those two clubs will play in the tournament as a combined team, going by the name River Valley Rollers.

Five other teams are being invited to come and compete.

The Sydney Snipers, the reigning champions, will return to defend their title while the Killer Bees from Sun State Roller Derby, the Demons from Victorian Roller Derby League, the Nasty Nancies from Brisbane City Rollers and the Bamshees from Inner West Roller Derby League will also be at the tournament.

Games will kick off at 9am on both days.

Last year, the event supported Women Up North Housing.

O’Leary encouraged anyone who hadn’t tried the sport yet to give it a go.

“If you haven’t seen it before … take the opportunity to come and join,” she said.

“There’s juniors as well. There’s opportunities to come and join the club.”

For more information visit tweedvalleyrollers.com or search for Northern Rivers Revolt Roller Derby Tournament on Facebook.