Teams looking for the home run in softball grand finals

STRONG SIDE: Courtney Oag steps up to the plate for Rous Rangers in FNC Division 1 Softball on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

TENSIONS are high with eight teams battling it out to see who will be crowned premiers in Far North Coast softball grand finals at Albert Park, Lismore this weekend.

It all starts at 11.30am with the Division Grey, followed by Division Black at 1.30pm, Division Red at 3.30pm and the Division 1 kicking off at 5.30pm.

Ballina Sharks and Rous Hotel Rangers in the Division 1 grand final.

Last weekend saw Ballina's batters take control of the game with the first two batters, Michelle Lucas and Claire Evans, hitting home runs setting the tone for their side.

The flexibility of Nicole Bruce on first base, the range of pivots Mikayla Coe at second and Hannah Graham at shortstop together with the talented Karen Evans at third base - this is one impressive infield.

Finishing of the team are the youthful outfielders in Molly Donald, Claire Evans and Julia Lucas who will be Ballina's last line of defence.

Rous will be keen to put pressure on Ballina's field mixing up their batting attack with hits and bunts to get their runners across home plate.

Loris Gordon will be pitching to Nadine Toniello who will be calling the shoots from behind the plate.

Amy Gordon's incredible reach on first base will be an asset to her side, while pivots Courtney Oag at second base and stalwart Cheryl Nilon at shortstop.

The outfield will see the experience of Val Dowse, Sue Clark and youth player Jakira Toniello chasing down the ball with Rebecca Denning patrolling third base.

The Division Red grand final will see Rous Hotel Warriors taking on Dodgers Demons.

Rous have been the form team all season with the pitching strength of Esther Denning proving an obstacle for many batters.

Warriors are an aggressive team both on the field and with the bat and are led by power hitter Libby Cramp on firstbase.

Catcher Wes Wilford has proven an asset to the side and consistently hits to the outfield.

Key players Kaliyah Browning, Sharmeeka McPaul and Alicia Robb have all risen to the occasion when called upon and today's game will be no different.

Dodgers have quietly moved up the ranks to find themselves in the Grand Final.

Key to their success is Kayleen Shailes pitching to Luke Zimmermann.

Brooke Wilson at third base is peaking at the right time of the season being involved in several outs last weekend and two safe hits to her credit, while Louis Sivewright was impressive at centrefield. Belinda Stratford, Zimmerman and Sheree Rose are all batting strongly for the side.

Byron Bay Redsox and Ballina Hammerheads will go head to head in what should be a close game in the Division Black grand final.

Again, the pitchers will control this game with Shannon Knapp for Byron and Hannah Graham for Ballina doing their best to shut down each other's batters.

Byron have a solid field in Sarah Knapp, Nikki Graf, Terry Currie and Tracey Johnson.

Eloise Galea, Kerry Northcote, Stephanie Clifford-Hoskings and Annette Deal are all capable of big hits to advance the runners.

Ballina will rely on the batting skills of Johanna Presgrave, Graham and Jodi Sutor to get Hammerheads across home plate.

The Division Grey grand final will be a close encounter, as Rous Hotel Rascals and Workers Mighty Ducks go head-to-head.

Nikiesha McPaul has been pitching well for Rascals and with the support of Jasmine Ward, Ashlen Mathie and Lachlan O'Sullivan this young side will be hard to beat..

Big games will be expected from Workers pitcher Tara Clark, Zimmermann, Naomi Turner and batters Emily Vidler and Gloria Hill.