Teams feeling the pressure in NRRRL

Northern United centre Clarence Kelly gets a ball away against Cudgen in NRRRL Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FINALS hopes could fade for at least two teams with Byron Bay, Cudgen, Kyogle and Northern United under pressure in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this weekend.

All eyes will be on Byron Bay and Cudgen when they meet at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay on Sunday.

Cudgen is clinging on to fifth with the teams equal on competition points.

The Red Devils have a harder run home and will be looking at this game as a must-win.

Kyogle is also walking a tightrope dropping from fifth to seventh after a 22-18 loss against Mullumbimby on Saturday night.

The Turkeys will need to snap a three-game losing streak when they host arch-rivals Casino on Sunday.

United were left stinging from a hard-fought 17-16 loss at the death against Cudgen at the weekend and will take on Marist Brothers on Saturday.

Brothers have only won two games this season but one of those was against United.

Dirrawongs coach Alwyn Roberts is still backing his team to make semi-finals from eighth spot.

They were deflated after giving up a 16-10 lead with only three minutes left in its loss against Cudgen.

"I thought we had it in the bag and you can't let games like that slip away,”Roberts said. "The effort was there and that won't be the end of us; it's a good chance for us to bounce back against Marist Brothers.

"We're not going anywhere yet and we still have a few players to come back.”

They will be hoping for the return of injured second-rower Justin Shillingsworth who gives them extra punch in the forwards.

Elsewhere, Ballina will host Murwillumbah in the top-of-the-table clash at Kingsford Smith Park, Sunday.

The Seagulls are the form team of the competition with Murwillumbah and Casino most likely to stay in the top three.

LADDER

Ballina 22

Murwillumbah 22

Casino 18

Tweed Coast 16

Cudgen 15

Byron Bay 15

Kyogle 14

Northern United 12

Mullumbimby 10

Marist Brothers 8

Evans Head 2