Dallas Goedert is reportedly OK.
Teammates promise violence after king hit

by Greg Joyce
22nd Jun 2020 9:49 AM

PHILADELPHIA Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert gets knocked out cold when sucker-punched at a restaurant in South Dakota, a video of the incident appears to show.

The 25-year-old was said to be "fine," according to multiple reports, but a new video from the Twitter user @SamStompy seems to have revealed more details of the altercation, which surfaced on Saturday.

The Twitter user said they had a connection to the bar owner, and the video was later shared by ESPN and NFL Network.

In the 40-second clip, the 196cm, 116kg Goedert appeared to be talking to a man in the restaurant and looked to be pushing him away with his right hand when another man came into the picture from his left.

Just as Goedert began to turn his head, he was punched in the face by the unidentified man and immediately fell to the floor on his back. A skirmish ensued around him as Goedert lay motionless on the floor before someone tended to him.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Goedert, who was reportedly out to dinner with his family at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, SD, was later taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Aberdeen Police were called to the restaurant at 1am on a report of "people busting glasses and have busted heads," according to the Mitchell Republic.

Goedert's teammate and roommate last season, Avonte Maddox, chimed in on the incident on Saturday.

"Yeah, lucky I wasn't there," the cornerback wrote. "Would have been some problems deadass."

Fellow Eagles corner Rasul Douglas replied to Maddox's tweet with, "Swear to Everything I'd be in jail right now."

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson added: "Ridiculous. Let me know the time & place. I got you Dallas Goedert."

Goedert, a South Dakota State product, has played two seasons for the Eagles, catching 91 passes for 941 yards and nine touchdowns.

This article was originally published by the New York Post and reproduced with permission

Originally published as Teammates promise violence after king hit

