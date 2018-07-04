Team SCU beat the crowds at marathon

TRIUMPHANT: Southern Cross University PhD student Simon Rogers and Melinda Witchard after competing in the Gold Coast Marathon at the weekend.

SOUTHERN Cross University was named the largest corporate team at the 2018 Gold Coast Marathon, with 225 runners across the weekend's events.

Before the sun rose on Saturday, the racing weekend began with a bang as Acting Chancellor Murray d'Almeida fired the starter gun for the Southern Cross University 10km Run.

Championship runner Jordan Gusman, originally from Coffs Harbour, broke away from the pack early and claimed victory in 28 minutes and 42 seconds, shaving 11 seconds off the 2010 record of Michael Shelley, with whom he shares renowned running coach Dick Telford.

Olympian Madeline Hills was the first female runner across the line at 32 minutes and 32 seconds, ahead of launching her second consecutive Olympic steeplechase campaign.

Championship runner Simon Rogers was the first Southern Cross student across the line at 32 minutes and 17seconds in 37th place, with Emma Heagney the first female student at 48 minutes and 59 seconds.

The fastest SCU female runner was Trinity College student Gabriella Hill, who won the 12-14 age division and was 33rd overall with a time of 37 minutes and 50 seconds.

"I'm happy with how I went at this stage of my short-distance training ahead of the summer season,” said Rogers, who usually races in 1500m athletics events.

"It is an amazing feeling running alongside so many other people and having teammates cheering from our tent beside the track.”

On Sunday, SCU runners were pushed to their limits in the marathon and half-marathon, including Lismore nurse leader and graduate Joel Organ, who ran the half-marathon in less than 80 minutes at 1 hour, 19 minutes and 34 seconds.

As a coach at Australia's only Liverpool International Academy, based at Southern Cross University, Organ said he was running to prove to himself he could do it, while also inspiring the young footballers he trains.

Online student Brian Fuller was the fastest in the half-marathon, with Caroline Bellenger the fastest female, tracking behind her son Amadeus.

Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science student Kirra Stedman was SCU's first female student in the half-marathon, while Bachelor of Business student Jesper Danielsson from Sweden was the fastest member in the full marathon.

Running powerhouse Sophie Curnow was all smiles when she jogged over the 10km run finish line with her mum Wilma on Saturday, backing it up with a stellar performance as the fastest SCU female in the marathon.