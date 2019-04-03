Team of Titans set for country final

The Northern Rivers Titans under-16 rugby league team that will contest the Andrew Johns Cup final against the Western Rams at Mudgee this weekend.

THE Northern Rivers Titans under-16 team are gearing up for the final of the Andrew Johns Cup having gone through the Country Rugby League competition undefeated.

Northern Rivers boast the best attack and defence in the competition, conceding only 32 points and beating three of the six teams by 50 points or more while keeping the opposition scoreless.

The Titans will take on defending champions, the Western Rams, at Mudgee on Saturday.

Ballina centre Rowan Mansfield and Marist Brothers winger Jake Coleman have been a big part of the side along with Seagulls second rower Nicholas Troy.

"Rowan and Jake have been an integral part of our success,” coach Shaun Davison said.

"They both start our sets off well with strong carries and we've had quality performances right throughout from them.”

Other players from Ballina, Casino and Kyogle have included Matthew Avery, Jack Kunhell, Henry Lee, Damian Wilson and Logan Smith.

The Titans have had a squad of 25 with the a strong contingent from Tweed teams Cudgen and Murwillumbah.

The team trained together from November every Wednesday and Sunday up until a fortnight before Christmas.

They resumed two weeks after and have been one of the form teams across the entire CRL age divisions.

"It's always a pleasant surprise when a team plays so well but they have put the work in and deserve the results so far,” Davison said.

"We've used 23 of the 25 and tried to make sure everyone has had a run.

"They're all quality footballers and some of the kids that missed out would walk straight into other teams.

"I still think we'll be the underdogs this weekend, not only did they (Rams) win it last year but they also have home field advantage so they're the favourites.

The team played in Gold Coast Titans colours for the first time this year after Northern Rivers agreed to a formal partnership with the NRL club in August.

Former Titans hooker Matt Srama and Jamie McCormack both assisted the team along with other Gold Coast coaching staff throughout the campaign.

"The Titans really need to be acknowledged for helping us,” Davison said.

"There wasn't a Wednesday or Sunday training session where they didn't send someone.”