Team Horn bans ‘ludicrous’ judge from future bouts

New Zealand boxing official Frank Martinez will never work on a Jeff Horn fight again after somehow scoring the rematch with Michael Zerafa a draw.

That's the decree of Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton who, like the rest of the crowd at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, was as stunned by the Kiwi's scorecard on Wednesday night as they were by the breathtaking fight they had just witnessed.

Jeff Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton (R) slammed the draw score. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Another Kiwi judge Ferlin Marsh - roundly criticised for his work as referee on Horn-Zerafa I - scored the bout 98-90 to Horn while Queenslander Derek Milham had it 97-92 for the hometown hero.

Somehow, Martinez who is president of the World Boxing Association's Oceania branch, had the fight a 94-94 draw.

Rushton said the scorecard was a shock, especially coming from such an experienced boxing judge and administrator.

Jeff Horn dropped Michael Zerafa twice in the ninth round. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

"It was ludicrous,'' Rushton said.

"Anybody, even someone who knew nothing about boxing, could have looked at that fight and seen that Jeff was dominant from the opening bell. Then in Round 9 he had Zerafa on the canvas twice.

"How does anyone come up with a scorecard that has it a draw? It just doesn't make sense.

"These boxers are fighting for their careers in there and we can't afford Jeff to fight with that sort of judging again.''