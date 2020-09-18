Team determined to ‘do it for Eddie’ in grand final game

Lismore City Rugby Club have honoured their late teammate, Eddie Allen, by cutting their hair to resemble his haircut.

IT’S always emotional to make it to the grand finals, but this time round Lismore City Rugby will be competing in honour of their late teammate Edward ‘Eddie’ Allen.

Eddie was killed on Monday night when his car hit a tree on Barham St, East Lismore outside of Lismore Workers Golf Club.

Both NSW Police and paramedics worked desperately to save him but sadly the 17-year-old died at the scene.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of grief from the community as Eddie held a special place in many people’s hearts.

As the days pass since his death, his Lismore City Ruby Colts teammates have been preparing to take to the field this Saturday to play in the U18 Far North Coast Rugby grand final at Casuarina.

It’s been a tough week but the team, and their support network, have banded together to prepare for the game.

“On Monday when the call came, we put it to (the players) to go home and talk with their families and make the decision as a club family on should they play,” club president Peter Everingham said.

“Me and Josh Creighton, the coach, left it to the players and the families as to whether they wanted to play or not as they are the best judges on how they feeling

“Last night (at training it was an) overwhelming ‘yes, we want to play’.

“It was a really good training, really good and really focused.”

Mr Everingham said the players will be wearing black armbands as a tribute to Eddie on Saturday.

But many of the players have gone one step further to pay tribute to their mate by cutting their hair in a similar style to how Eddie wore his.

At training on Thursday the shaver came out to cut their hair ahead of this weekend’s game.

The community is invited to come out and support the team.

“Let’s get a huge green city army up there and cheer them on,” the club posted on social media.

“Make sure we follow all normal rules, they are a licensed venue, and follow their COVID safe plan by signing in when your arrive.

“Hope to see lots of green City shirts Saturday.”

Kick-off is at midday on Saturday, September 19 at Casuarina.