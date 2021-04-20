Menu
High schoolteacher Monica Young pleads guilty to sex with student
Crime

Aussie teacher’s shocking student sex admission

by Lane Sainty
20th Apr 2021 10:52 AM

A Sydney high school teacher has pleaded guilty to three counts of having sex with a 14-year-old last year.

Monica Elizabeth Young, 24, was due to stand trial in September over allegations she repeatedly sexually assaulted a male student in June and July 2020.

She entered a not guilty plea to 12 charges in February.

But on Tuesday Ms Young pleaded guilty to three counts on an altered indictment.

She replied "Guilty, your honour" each time as three charges of having sexual intercourse with a child aged 14 who was under her authority at the time were read out.

She is represented by the high-profile barrister Margaret Cunneen SC.

Ms Young spent a month in prison after her arrest in July 2020 before she was granted bail.

More to come.

Originally published as Teacher's shocking student sex admission

court crime monica young nsw sex with student teacher

