WATCH: Teacher’s ‘horrifying’ rape comments

STUDENTS from a NSW high school claim they have been threatened with suspension for sharing a video on Facebook of a teacher saying what a woman wears impacts on whether they get raped.

The Year 10 teacher has come under fire for making the comments in the history class.

Students in the class at a school in the Hunter region said they were threatened with suspension after sharing the video where the teacher tells them their generation "doesn't understand".

In the video one of the students tells the teacher: "It doesn't matter what she's wearing, there was a lack of consent regardless...she said no."

"Yeah, it does, no it does, it does make a difference and that's why your generation doesn't understand," the teacher can be heard saying.

Students interject in the heated classroom debate before the teacher again says, "It does matter. I'm not saying you need to dress to suit what other people want...", before the video cuts off.

Students in the class told news.com.au they want the teacher fired.

They said they were learning about the 1950s and comparing how fashion had changed since when the teacher fired up.

"Our teacher then suddenly brought up a story about a girl who was recently raped in Newcastle and when she contacted the club she was at they blamed her for what she was wearing," one of the students told news.com.au.

"Right after this my teacher proceeded to say how she needed to be held accountable for what she was wearing that night.

"She got incredibly angry, said my generation knows nothing, that I needed to learn, and that rape victims cannot 100 per cent victim themselves."

The student said the teacher was screaming.

They said if she is still at the school next week they planned to protest.

Students filmed the heated discussion.

The teacher can be heard saying their generation doesn't understand.

A NSW Department of Education spokesman said the matter was currently being investigated by the department and the teacher was not on class today.

They said counselling support was available for students.

Another student posted the video after those who shared it were told they would be suspended and would not be able to go to their Year 10 formal if they didn't take it down.

"This teacher claims that the female rape victims should be held accountable due to the way they dress," the teen wrote in her post which has now been shared more than 44,000 times.

"Those women were not raped because their skirts were too short that day. Rape is caused by rapists."

She said the teacher continued to say the next day that all men had to fight their urges everyday to not sexually assault or abuse us.

"Don't claim that posting this video is 'ruining our school's reputation' when multiple statements have been made against this teacher and nothing has been done," she write.

"That issue is what will ruin your school's reputation."

Hundreds of people have commented on the video in disgust.

"This is horrifying.. She's literally teaching rape culture," wrote one person.

Another said: "So disappointing this attitude still exists in Australia".