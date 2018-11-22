Teacher who changed many young lives loses cancer fight

TRIBUTES: Mourners will farewell Chris Money, a long-time Coolum State High School teacher, at his funeral service in Buderim this afternoon.

TRIBUTES: Mourners will farewell Chris Money, a long-time Coolum State High School teacher, at his funeral service in Buderim this afternoon. Contributed

MOURNERS will gather today to farewell a respected schoolteacher who shaped many lives in more than three decades of education on the Sunshine Coast.

Coolum State High School physical education teacher Chris Money passed away last week after a brief battle with bowel cancer which had spread to his liver.

Mr Money had beaten cancer once before and was in remission before the cancer returned about 10 weeks ago.

The 60-year-old taught at Coolum for about 23 years and had an enormous influence on the lives of students and staff alike.

Mr Money's son, Lachlan, said his father had been a man who enjoyed adventure and experiences and believed wealth was about much more than just a bank balance.

"The biggest part of his life was family and putting family first," Lachlan said.

"Mateship was an important aspect of him, and fairness.

"What was important was being given a fair go and standing beside your colleagues."

Colleagues described Mr Money, a father-of-three, as a "staunch union guy" who would "do anything for any of his colleagues".

"Chris was a no-nonsense sort of guy, very practical," one of his long-time Coolum high colleagues said.

"They (students in late high school years) realised he was quite wise and a super intelligent guy.

"You definitely can't replace his wisdom and his knowledge (of the school).

"One of the main things was that he cared not only about the students but also about the staff. He put people first."

Lachlan said his dad loved bushwalking, bodysurfing and swimming laps of the local pool in his spare time.

He said some of the most important lessons he learned from his dad were to "look after each other, to value the important things in life".

"It's not about collecting material things or wealth," Lachlan said.

"Wealth is about much more than what's in your bank account."

He said as students matured they'd understand his dad was a tough, but fair man and their respect for him increased.

Mr Money's family was expecting a large turnout at his funeral in Buderim this afternoon.

Mr Money was survived by his wife, Cathy, son Lachlan, and two daughters Claire and Alice.