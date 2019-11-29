Teacher of the year’s disgusting act

Randi Chaverria has been released on bond. Picture: Williamson County Jail

A TEXAS educator once lauded as her district's "teacher of the year" allegedly performed oral sex on a student in a classroom, authorities said.

Randi Chaverria, a 36-year-old family and consumer science teacher at Round Rock High School, was arrested on Tuesday after a student told police she had performed oral on him twice in October, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

Text messages sent between the student and Chaverria - who was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year by the school district in May - appear to be consistent with the teen's accusations, investigators said.

Parents were notified in an email earlier this month that Chaverria had an improper relationship with a student, prompting her to take personal leave.

She later resigned from her position on November 19, the station reports.

Round Rock High School Principal Matt Groff told parents that Chaverria had passed a state background check prior to being hired - and had solid prior employment checks, KXAN reported.

"Safety is the top priority of Round Rick High School and Round Rock ISD," Mr Groff wrote in the letter.

"Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement."

Chaverria, who had taught for the past six years, credited her family's passion for education when she was recognised for her excellence in the classroom.

Randi Chaverria was recognised as 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

"The most important role of a teacher is to help shape future generations to become successful members of our community," Chaverria said earlier this year.

"More than any curriculum I teach my students, I hope that they will walk away from my classroom thinking of ways that they can make a difference in their community and impact the lives of others for the better."

Chaverria also led the school's Adopt-A-Child community service project, district officials said.

She has been released on bond after turning herself in to authorities at the Williamson County Jail on charges of improper relationship between educator and student, KVUE reported.

