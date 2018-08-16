Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thief makes off with foam giraffe.
Thief makes off with foam giraffe. Contributed
News

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Brazen big giraffe theft caught on CCTV

Philippe Coquerand
by
17th Aug 2018 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:38 PM

UPDATE August 17 11:30am: CCTV FOOTAGE has been obtained by a Gympie businessman in relation to a giraffe theft two weeks ago.

The Gympie Special School placed their toy giraffe in front of the Toyworld shop as part of the Winter on Mary St event.

Gympie police have confirmed they're looking into the case.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Gympie Police on 5480 1111. 

MISSING: The Gympie Special school's giraffe went missing last week at the Winter on Mary St event.
MISSING: The Gympie Special school's giraffe went missing last week at the Winter on Mary St event. Contributed

EARLIER: A CONCERNED teacher has made a public plea for their school's giraffe that went missing last week.

Gympie Special School placed their toy giraffe in front of the Toyworld shop as part of the Winter on Mary St event on Wednesday night.

The post said students and staff are very disappointed that someone would take him.

If you know anything about the giraffe please phone the school on 54802333.

editors picks giraffe gympie gympie special school missing missing giraffe
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Woman stranded on cliff, chopper and rescue squad called

    Woman stranded on cliff, chopper and rescue squad called

    News EMERGENCY services are poised to rescue a woman stranded on a perilous cliff face at Cape Byron.

    • 17th Aug 2018 12:14 PM
    25 extra firefighters coming to help battle bushfire

    25 extra firefighters coming to help battle bushfire

    News Bushfire near Casino listed as "out of control"

    Dozens of baby white sharks caught on drumlines

    premium_icon Dozens of baby white sharks caught on drumlines

    Fishing "Expect some bigger whites as they follow the whales back south”

    Developer lodges appeal before decision even handed down

    premium_icon Developer lodges appeal before decision even handed down

    Council News Applicant sparks a case in the Land and Environment Court

    Local Partners