Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teacher facing axe over threat to snipe Greta Thunberg

8th Oct 2019 8:21 AM

 

An Iowa teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making a threatening remark about Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist visited Iowa City on Friday to join a climate strike, with demonstrators calling on the University of Iowa and the city to operate on clean energy by 2030.

Prior to the event, Waterloo West High teacher Matt Baish commented on a Facebook post about her visit, writing "Don't have my sniper rifle".

A spokesperson for the school district said a letter had been sent to families and staff of the high school, alerting them that the employee was put on leave.

"We wanted to make you aware of a social media situation involving one of our employees," the letter said. "The nature of the content shared rose to the level of putting this employee on administrative leave pending an investigation. We appreciate your patience as we sort through the details and thank you for respecting the process."

 

The original Facebook post was written by Mason Severson, a 27-year-old former student of Mr Baish's, who asked in the October 2 post who was attending the rally.

Mr Baish's comment has since been removed.

Mr Severson told The New York Times his comment "was insensitive and taken too far". "It wasn't a joke," he said. "It wasn't baseless. It was irrefutably vile and wrong."

He also noted it wasn't the only time Mr Baish had commented on his posts. In July, Mr Severson posted photos of the Democratic "squad" of four congresswomen - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Mr Baish commented: "all 4 should be out of office … worst Americans in my lifetime."

Ms. Thunberg attended the Iowa rally on Friday and urged those present to "never give up".

"No matter what, we need to continue, no matter how hopeless the situation may seem like, we must always carry on and we must never allow ourselves to give up," she said. "That is simply not an option."

More Stories

Show More
administrative leave climate denialists death threat greta thunberg right-wing terrorism seniors-news snipe teacher terrorism

Top Stories

    Faecal pollution or pristine waters: How swimming spots rate

    premium_icon Faecal pollution or pristine waters: How swimming spots rate

    Environment SOME popular swimming spots were found to have water quality "not always suitable for swimming".

    Lifesavers remember lost mate in season's first patrol

    premium_icon Lifesavers remember lost mate in season's first patrol

    News "Telling Raz not to (swim) was like telling the Pope not to pray"

    Fix holiday parking chaos at Lennox Head: Councillor

    premium_icon Fix holiday parking chaos at Lennox Head: Councillor

    Community Caravan park guests have been using public car parking spaces

    Near record temperatures, dry lightning sparks fire warning

    premium_icon Near record temperatures, dry lightning sparks fire warning

    News RFS urges community warned to stay vigilant for fires