Teacher’s plea to parents: ‘Stop coddling kids’

A TEACHER has posted an impassioned plea to parents to "stop coddling and enabling their children" after posting pictures of her devastated classroom and announcing her disillusionment at the job.

And from the feedback, it seems people tend to agree.

Julie Marburger, a sixth-grade teacher at Cedar Creek Intermediate School in Texas, posted the long rant on Facebook in which she announced she was leaving teaching after just two years due to inconsiderate children who destroyed her class room on a daily basis.

"Parents have become far too disrespectful, and their children are even worse," she wrote.

Posting photos of her class room, she said the images highlight the extent of property damage caused and has now "finally had enough of the disregard for personal and school property and am drawing a line in the sand on a myriad of behaviours that I am through tolerating.

"Unfortunately, one parent today thought it was wrong of me to hold her son accountable for his behaviour and decided to very rudely tell me so, in front of her son," she wrote.

Julie Marburger.

Marburger claimed nearly half of her students were failing due to "multiple missing assignments" and despite repeated attempts to reach out to both students and parents, no one seems to care.

"But now I'm probably going to spend my entire week next week fielding calls and emails from irate parents, wanting to know why I failed their kid," she wrote.

"My administrator will demand an explanation of why I let so many fail without giving them support, even though I've done practically everything short of doing the work for them. And behaviour in my class will deteriorate even more.

"I am expecting this, because it is what has happened at the end of every other term thus far.

"I have never heard of a profession where people put so much of their heart and soul into their job, taking time and resources from their home and family, and getting paid such an insultingly measly amount.

"Teachers are some of the most kind and giving people I have ever met, yet they get treated so disrespectfully from all sides."

Ms Marburger pleaded with parents and asked them to take more responsibility for their children because "it's a problem that's going to spread through our society like wildfire.

"It's not fair to society, and more importantly, is not fair to the children to teach them this is okay. It will not serve them towards a successful and happy life," she said.

Commenters have agreed with the post, which at the time of publishing had almost 350,000 shares.

"This is why I retired when I did. We desperately need parenting courses for young people," wrote Alice Ash in reply.