Andrew James Best, 38, was charged with allegedly assaulting a student at a Sunshine Coast school in March.
Crime

Teacher charged with student assault wants CCTV released

Shayla Bulloch
by
15th Apr 2019 2:46 PM
A LAWYER defending a teacher charged with the assault of a student at a Sunshine Coast school has called for CCTV footage to be tendered as evidence.

Andrew James Best, 38, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court today charged with assault occasioning bodily harm to a student at a Sportsmans Pde school on March 12.

Mr Best's lawyer, Ben Rynderman, told the court he would be "seeking disclosure of further material", which would include CCTV footage and photographs.

Kawana Waters Police confirmed that officers from the child protection unit were called to Kawana Waters State College on the date of the alleged assault.

"Police were advised of it and required on scene," officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Mark Cordwell said.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist adjourned the matter until May 13.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

