Teacher accused of indecent assault revealed

The identity of a secondary-school teacher charged with aggravated indecent assault can now be revealed, with a suppression order lifted on Tuesday.

The identity of an Adelaide High School teacher charged with indecent assault can now be revealed as Leon James Shackleford.

A suppression on the 62-year-old Morphettville man's name was lifted on Tuesday in Adelaide Magistrates Court.

Adelaide High School teacher Leon Shackleford leaves the Adelaide Magistrates Court. He is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Brenton Edwards

He is charged with one aggravated count of indecent assault.

It can now also be revealed that the offence is alleged to have occurred between May 1 and July 31, 2019, in Adelaide.

Shackleford first faced court on the charge last month, when the state's chief magistrate, Judge Mary-Louise Hribal, granted a suppression on his identity and the allegations to allow police to interview two more potential victims.

Shackleford's lawyer, Geoff Black, attended court without his client on Tuesday.

Police and Mr Black previously argued that details of the case should be suppressed until November, when police will determine their final charged against Shackleford.

Police did not oppose lifting the suppression order on Tuesday.

Shackleford is on bail and will return to court in November.

