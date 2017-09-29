Tea rooms finally reopened 6 months after flood

Two Lismore Red Cross volunteers looking "ravishing” in clean- up mode post Cyclone Debbie. From left, Lynn Felsch and Sue Pringle

IT HAS been a long time coming, but on Friday Lismore's Red Cross Tea Rooms will have their official reopening.

Like many local businesses the Tea Rooms were devastated by the Cyclone Debbie Floods.

Lismore's Red Cross Tea Rooms were left inundated with water following the events of the March 31 flood.

Treasurer for Red Cross Lismore Branch Sue Pringle said it had been an extremely long journey but was very excited to finally be open for business again.

"It was amazing to see how the water moved things around, heavy fridges were turned over and laying on their back," Ms Pringle said.

"To get back on board again, it's been a long time looking through the dirty front window wondering when it was going to happen."

Ms Pringle said whilst the Tea Rooms and Office were out of action the Red Cross continued to raise funds and provide services to the Lismore Region.

To celebrate the reopening Red Cross, with the assistance and financial support of Volunteer Marine Rescue Ballina, will be providing refreshments from 10am to 2pm on Friday October 6.

"We will have some dignitaries attending and we are inviting members from other Red Cross Branches who have assisted us financially after the flood in our recovery and also our supporters and volunteers," Ms Pringle said.

Business will resume as usual again on Monday October 9, following the reopening on Friday.

"It is quite important to the community, we provide refreshments at a very low cost, we are very economically viable for people to come in and have morning tea and lunch," Ms Pringle said.

The Lismore Red Cross Members acknowledged the generosity of their fellow Red Cross Branches and the community of Lismore for their continuous support.

Don't miss the Flood Recovery feature in The Weekend Star tomorrow.