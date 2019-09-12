Taylor’s one Aussie show announced
Taylor Swift is heading to Australia to take part in one of our biggest national events.
Victoria Racing Club announced today that the 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer will appear at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day on November 5.
Swift, 29, will perform two songs from her critically-acclaimed new album, Lover, ahead of the famous $8 million race.
It will be her only Australian performance.
The Herald Sun reports that in a statement to promoter Michael Gudinski - who co-ordinated the deal for VRC - Swift expressed her excitement over the big event.
"I can't wait to come to Melbourne, and I can't wait to come to the Melbourne Cup," she said "I've heard so much about the race."
Swift will be on tour in Asia in November, allowing her to make the quick trip to Australia with minimal fuss.
The announcement follows a report in the Herald Sun last month that race officials were in talks to secure either Swift, Shawn Mendes or Camila Cabelo to perform on the big day.
Multi-award-winning British singer Sam Smith was the major international act at last year's Melbourne Cup.