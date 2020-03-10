Taylor tops district singles in ‘unflappable style’

UNFLAPPABLE: Alstonville Bowling Club member Peter Taylor, is not resting on his laurels and won the NRDBA district singles 31-20 against former junior star Indi Conlan.

UNFLAPPABLE: Alstonville Bowling Club member Peter Taylor, is not resting on his laurels and won the NRDBA district singles 31-20 against former junior star Indi Conlan.

MAN of the moment Peter Taylor (Alstonville) added to his brilliant recent performances by taking out the NRDBA district singles in typical unflappable style.

His 31-20 win over 20-year-old former junior star Indi Conlan (Ballina) was no indication of the closeness of the game.

The youngster, playing with his father’s bowls, held shot after shot only to have Taylor take them out with scorching drives or clever nudge shots. At the halfway mark, only two shots separated the pair, then Taylor started to show his real ability and took over.

In the other semi-final, Phil Sharp (Lennox Head) had a 31-16 result over Rex Foster (South Lismore).

In the final, Sharp was well in it at 6-6 after eight ends, but again Taylor showed he is deserving of the title when he went on to a 31-20 victory.

Other district singles results: Reserve: S Gooley 31 d K Scott 21; Senior: J Lang 31 d P Doyle 22.

MY VIEW …

IT’S time the NRDBA gave attention to the way its prestige events are presented to the public.

On Sunday at East Lismore, the onlookers at the semis and final of the blue ribbon district singles were kept largely in the dark about the scores.

The board was changed only every two ends.

This wouldn’t have been so bad if the markers carried shot sticks to indicate who had won the end and by how much. But they didn’t.

The games in every instance finished without the final score being put on the board, leaving spectators to guess at the final result.

An easy solution to all this is to have a scoreboard attendant and issue the marker with a set of ice cream sticks.

On the green, four of the district’s best were involved in tight tussles that produced some of the best bowls you could see anywhere.

They deserved better. And so did the spectators.

Work calls

YOUNG Indi Conlan works on the roads out Goondiwindi way and travels home to Alstonville each weekend to play pennants with Ballina.

Had he won his district singles semi-final against Peter Taylor, he might have had to forfeit.

His boss was calling at 1pm to take him back to Goondiwindi.

Washouts

WASHOUTS in most grades marred the opening of the pennant season.

These games will be played on Sunday, March 22.

The top grade this year is No 2, divided into two sections.

In No 2A, Casino RSM had a nine-shot 8-2 win over Ballina No 1; Lennox Head downed South Lismore by 24 shots for nine points. There was only one game in No 2B. In this Ballina No 2 beat East Lismore by 10 shots for an 8-2 result.

Virus monitored

CORONAVIRUS so far has not interrupted scheduled Bowls NSW events.

All are going ahead as planned.

The state body says it will act in conjunction with Bowls Australia under guidelines from the Australian Government and the World Health Organisation.

It will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates.

Female leaders

FOLLOWING Bowls Australia’s recent forming of its Women in Bowls working party, the national body has launched Our Future Female Leaders program.

This is a learning and development program tailored for women in management, administration, advisory and coaching roles Australia-wide.

It will be delivered throughout this year by way of residential modules, mentoring, individual assessment and regular feedback.

A maximum of 15 women will be funded.

They will be determined through a rigorous selection process.

Bowls Australia says: “We encourage you to submit an application if you are looking for personal growth and professional development for the role you currently hold within bowls.” Applications will close on March 20.

Cup calls

A CALL for clubs to show interest in hosting qualifying rounds of the BPL Cup, the subsidiary to the Bowls Premier League, has resulted in 117 around Australia applying.

Teams can now nominate for the first five preliminary round events to be held at various locations around the country in late March, early April.

NSW venues will start preliminary rounds from mid-April, those in the ACT and NT will get under way in July and August.

Good eggs

SOUTH Lismore club has a couple of tournaments coming up that could make Easter profitable.

It starts off on Good Friday (April 10) with the Mid-Richmond Plumbers Golden Easter Egg Open Pairs.

This offers a total $2500 in prizemoney – from $1000 plus trophies for the winning team down to $200 for fifth, with $100 for the best round.

Play is four rounds of 10 ends starting at 9am with entries closing on April 9. Entries can be phoned to 6621 3510.

This event will be followed next day by the Super Easter Saturday Open Pairs, two rounds of 10 ends. Winners play winners, losers play losers in the second round.

There’s $400 prizemoney plus the weekly jackpot that must go off. Play will start at 1pm.

New laser measure

A NEW laser measure called Crackerjack has been approved by the National Officiating Advisory Group for use in Australia.

NOAG has found it to be compact, efficient and suitable for players and officials to use in pennants, zone and division competition.

Woomeras compete

THE Woomeras, the bowling arm squad to represent NSW, will contest the Australian championship at Warnbro, Western Australia, on September 6-11.

They also will play against Zone 14’s Armigos for the Golden Arm Shield at New Hampton club on July 6.