Taylor takes home the top prize

Alstonville bowler Peter Taylor (right) overcame Aaron Teys in the Summerland Singles final at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina. Photo Mitchell Craig

A RED-hot Peter Taylor overcame Australian Jackaroos bowler Aaron Teys 21-19 in the final of the Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina.

It is another feather in the cap for the Alstonville bowler who was recently nominated for the NSW Bowler of the Year award.

He is the second local to win the singles since Michael Anderson in 2011 while Teys, a former Ballina junior, won it in 2013.

Teys is now among the top bowlers in the country and clawed his way back to 19-all after Taylor led for most of the final.

Taylor hammered the win home from there winning $4000 prizemoney and gained entry to the $64,000 Broadbeach Blue Opal tournament later this year.

“It’s a great way to start the year and good to get the win over someone as good as Aaron in the final,” Taylor said.

“I’ve played him a couple of times and I’ve been lucky to get past him, too; he was definitely coming for me today.

“We had a bit of fun there at the end trying to put the jack into the ditch.

“I knew it was a matter of time the way we were going and I just had to hope he missed (his shot).”

The win caps a big week for Taylor after he made the semi-finals of the pairs with former World No 1 Kelvin Kerkow.

He said the Summerland win was up there with his $12,000 victory in a field of 128 in the Park Beach tournament last year.

There was extra prizemoney at Ballina this year for the winner to use for the Blue Opal.

“I’ve always wanted to go in the Blue Opal, but it cost $1000 to enter,” Taylor said.

“That’s part of the prize here and I’m sure everyone at Alstonville (bowling club) will be pretty happy about it.”

There was some surprises at the three-day tournament with defending champion Ben Twist and Australian rep Corey Wedlock eliminated in sectional play on Friday.