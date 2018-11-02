Stars banned from gabbing over Tay-Tay

The Gabba stage for Taylor Swift (left) is being assembled ahead of her concert next week.

The Gabba stage for Taylor Swift (left) is being assembled ahead of her concert next week.

NO ONE is allowed to pull a swifty over Taylor Swift at the Gabba - not even a man who once "owned'' the ground.

Test cricket legend Ian Healy along with Queensland sporting greats Laura Geitz, Susie O'Neill, Cate Campbell and Tracey Wickham attended a major charity event at the Gabba yesterday, but had to promise they would not take a photo of the ground.

Pop princess Swift will play a concert at the venue next Tuesday, and is keen for her stage secrets to remain just that.

Everyone who attended yesterday's inspiring Aspirations4kids lunch signed a declaration which decreed they would not take photos of the ground.

Not that there was much to see.

Two cranes had moved on to the ground's eastern playing surface and about 40 workers were buzzing around but the set seems days from completion.

The stage is taking shape for Taylor Swift’s Gabba concert next week. Picture: Lisa Oliver

Healy, chairman of the A4K charity, with assists sporting children challenged by health, financial or logistical issues, was thrilled the function went ahead and had no qualms about the restrictions.

Since retiring from a career in which he became one of the game's greatest wicketkeepers, Healy has devoted a significant portion of his time to charity and this one is particularly close to his heart.

"At one stage it was going to be a darkened room," said Healy, referring to the initial offer for the function to go ahead in a room where the windows were covered by dark curtains.

Taylor Swift in action at Perth’s Optus Stadium last month. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

"I'm very thankful to the great Queensland Cricketers' Club, the Gabba Trust and even the promoters because it's happened - we will try and behave ourselves and keep the function to ourselves.

"I love this function because the stories from the kids are so real and they all have a love for sport.''

One of the children to be recognised yesterday came from drought-stricken farms, impoverished families or had physical challenges such as Sarina youngsters Byron Wallace, who is a promising track and field athlete and rugby league player with a significant hearing disability who relies on hand signals.