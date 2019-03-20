Best friend admits pushing teen off bridge

Jordan Holgerson, 16, was allegedly pushed off a bridge by her friend Taylor Smith in Vancouver, Washington. Picture: Youtube

A TEEN has pleaded guilty to pushing her 16-year-old friend from an 18-metre high bridge at a popular swimming area near Vancouver.

According to The Sun, Taylor Smith, 19, shoved her friend Jordan Holgerson, 16, into the Lewis River in Vancouver, Washington, leaving her with five cracked ribs and punctured a lung.

Smith, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour reckless endangerment in Clark County District Court, according to reports.

She faced a year in prison but after striking a plea deal the prosecutor recommended no jail time.

Instead it is likely she will be ordered to do community service and electronic monitoring that would leave her confined to her home.

Footage has emerged showing the preceding moments before the push and show Ms Holgerson saying "stop" and "wait" repeatedly before the horrifying events.

Taylor can be heard saying: "Just go you promised you would do it. I'm going to push you."

"I don't care. I'd jump in there to save you if anything happens. Jordan, I got you."

Taylor told Good Morning America that she never thought her friend would be injured and everything "would be fine".

She said: "She wanted to jump and she was scared and she asked me to give her a push, I didn't think about the consequences.

"I've apologised several times, but I haven't been able to see her in person."

"I went to the hospital. I got asked to leave, I wasn't allowed to see her."

"I never intended to hurt her, ever. I'm really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray she heals."

Smith previously told Today she "feels really bad about what happened" and admitted she has apologised to her friend "several times".

But Ms Holgerson's family aren't convinced Taylor is genuine, adding that she never went to visit her friend in hospital and was "going out as if nothing happened."

And the ailing teen is waving the apology off saying it doesn't change the fact that she nearly died.

She said: "I kind of got mad because the rest of my summer's gone and I'm probably going to be recovering for the rest of the school year."

"I'm in a lot of pain."

She added: "In the mornings it's the worst, like it hurts to breathe. My side hurts. My shoulder hurts. I can't even get up."

It comes as the Clark County Sheriff's Office said it had finished its investigation and has forwarded the case to prosecutors for "appropriate charging".

In a video captured by a friend, a girl is heard mumbling "No, I won't go" - right before someone, later identified as Taylor, shoves her forward.

Ms Holgerson can be seen flailing her arms and legs in the air then hitting the water with a huge clap in the now deleted footage.

The Sun Online revealed that Taylor was later seen partying with friends "as if nothing happened" at the Clark County Fair.

According to sources, Taylor has left school, is unemployed and lives with her grandmother.

Ms Holgerson has told how she blacked out as she was abruptly pushed off the edge of the bridge.

She told a local website: "In midair I think I might've blacked out... I was awake and aware when I hit the water."

Someone had to swim out to rescue her before she was taken to the nearby PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

