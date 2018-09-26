Taylor in semis for statewide accolade

ALSTONVILLE'S Peter Taylor made it through to the semi-finals of the state singles championship before losing 23-31 to the eventual title winner, former Australian team member Ray Pearse.

Taylor won his first outing 31-29 over a Terrigal opponent then followed it up in the quarter-final with a convincing 31-21 score against the WPWC rep.

The other semi in last week's play at Ettalong was won 31-26 by Mason Lewis (Engadine) over Bruce Lack (Temora).

In the final, Pearse survived a close one to beat Lewis 31-30 to take the title.

In the state senior pairs championship, Jim Clark and Brian Burton (Byron Bay) went out 19-13 in the opening round. Stephen Colley (Brooms Head) was eliminated in the senior singles first round 19-23.

Greenkeepers' charity days

THE Northern Rivers Bowling Greenkeepers Advisory Council held its annual charity day at South Lismore yesterday.

Funds raised go to Our Kids, the organisation that improves health services for Northern Rivers children by purchasing paediatric equipment for local hospitals.

This year the greenkeepers' charity days will raise more than $10,000.

International finalists

RECENTLY retired national squad vice-captain Brett Wilkie, now Bowls Queensland's CEO, is a finalist for the International Bowler of the Year.

Women's finalist is dual Commonwealth Games gold medallist Natasha Scott.

Finalists in 11 categories have been announced by Bowls Australia. Winners will be presented with their awards at a dinner at Surfers Paradise on October 25.

Scott and Australian-ranked No 1 David Ferguson are the only two already confirmed winners. They are their gender's Bowler of the Year titleholders.

Under-18 male finalists are Nick Cahill (Qld) and Josh Studham (South Australia), and female, Jessie Cottell (Qld) and Rebeccea Rixon (Qld).

The whole contingent of the Australian team that won five gold and two silver medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will be honoured at the awards night.

New contract

BOWLS Australia has entered into a contract with BCIB Insurance Brokers for naming rights of the national team.

For a two-year term with options to review, BCIB will receive additional entitlements in brand recognition and exposure.

Invictus bowler

JIM Dwyer took up bowls in 2003 at Cutheringa club in Townsville. Now 57, he says he was just hitting his straps in the game when in August last year he was working on a runway with the RAAF and a "bloody big machine” fell on him.

His right leg was amputated. He almost lost the other leg, but it was saved and he was left with a badly damaged foot.

After three months in hospital and numerous operations, he was fitted with a bionic leg. The crushed foot was heavily bandaged when he was released from hospital just before Christmas. He was on the green in a wheelchair by mid-February.

"The first thing I wanted to do when I got out was to have a beer and have a bowl,” he said.

Still learning to walk again, he had another operation recently and his ankle is now fused.

Jim's going to next month's Invictus Games in Sydney where he'll tell his story as part of a pre-games forum.

"I don't know if I'll meet Harry or Meagan,” he said.

Champion effort

PHIL Jackson has just won the Central Queensland champion of champions singles. Not a bad effort for a bloke who had a stroke two and a half years ago.

Since then he has had to learn to walk, talk, even eat. But throughout the lengthy rehabilitation, Phil had one main goal - to play bowls again.

After months of physical, speech and occupational therapy he made it onto the green. His first roll-up was six ends and it took him weeks to get over the fatigue.

He persevered and went on to win Gracemere's A-grade singles and then the region's blue ribbon event, the Champion of Champions singles.

Open session

UP NORTH of the border, bowlers and those in other sports are being asked by the state government to provide feedback for the first ever Sport and Active Recreation Strategy for the 2019-2029 period.

Many sessions are being held throughout the state.

The survey wants to know what is working well and what could be done better.

Says Bowls Queensland CEO Brett Wilkie: "I urge bowlers to either attend these sessions or complete the survey so our sport has a voice.”

MY VIEW: ON DISABLED SPORTSPEOPLE

JIM Dwyer's determination to play bowls despite an horrific accident that took his leg, is an inspiration to all of us. As is Phil Jackson's successful fightback from a stroke.

I can never report such strength of purpose without appreciating more our game. It's one that allows disability of all kinds - from blindness to those with lost limbs - to continue to be active in sport.

Jim Dwyer will tell his inspirational story to a forum at the Invictus Games, attended by founder Prince Harry.

These Games are a multi-sports event for wounded armed services personnel so there will be others there who will give even far more graphic accounts of courage.

But Jim's return to the game he loves will stand as an instance of what can be achieved with strength and determination.

Bowls Australia says it all: "Jim's attitude following such an horrific moment in his life is a lesson to all, bowler and non-bowler, that absolutely anything is achievable with the right attitude.”