Taylor bowls over competition with state award

AFTER 20 years on the greens, Alstonville Bowls Club champion Peter Taylor’s consistent and winning form was recognised when he was named the 2019 Bowls NSW Most Improved player award last week.

Nominated for two of its most prestigious state awards, Bowler of the Year and Most Improved Bowler of the Year, Taylor said he was thrilled to come away with the latter at the awards on February 13 in Sydney.

Taylor, 34, laughed when asked if he felt like he had paid his dues to receive the trophy.

“This is no overnight success,” he said.

“It took me 20 years to get the most improved award.

“I started when I was 14 through school sport at Kempsey High School, it turned out I was good at bowls and I liked it.”

Now two decades later Taylor has cut a swath through singles events only losing out the state champion of champions to Australian team member and number one ranked player Corey Wedlock, while with partner-in-crime Rod McCabe, took out the 2019 state champion of champions pairs.

“If you are going to lose the singles champion of champions you might as well lose to the best,” Taylor said.

“Last year I also won a big singles event at Cherry Street, then progressed through winning the club championship through district, zone and to state level.”

In January Taylor was ranked nationally at number three and has firmly established himself as one to beat – if you can – on the North Coast.

“This year I am going to do my best to get back into the state side which I was last on when I was 17,” he said.

While the prize purse and the glory attracts many players, not to mention the bling for the pool room, Taylor said for him it’s the people you meet on and off the greens that keep him coming back.

“The friendships you make along the way are great,” he said.

“Lawn bowls is very competitive and it is appealing to a much broader group of people nowadays, you are never to young or too old to give it a go.”