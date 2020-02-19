Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alstonville Bowling Club member Peter Taylor, who is ranked 3 in Australia, was awarded Most Improved Bowler of the Year 2019 by Bowls NSW.
Alstonville Bowling Club member Peter Taylor, who is ranked 3 in Australia, was awarded Most Improved Bowler of the Year 2019 by Bowls NSW.
Sport

Taylor bowls over competition with state award

Alison Paterson
19th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER 20 years on the greens, Alstonville Bowls Club champion Peter Taylor’s consistent and winning form was recognised when he was named the 2019 Bowls NSW Most Improved player award last week.

Nominated for two of its most prestigious state awards, Bowler of the Year and Most Improved Bowler of the Year, Taylor said he was thrilled to come away with the latter at the awards on February 13 in Sydney.

Taylor, 34, laughed when asked if he felt like he had paid his dues to receive the trophy.

“This is no overnight success,” he said.

“It took me 20 years to get the most improved award.

“I started when I was 14 through school sport at Kempsey High School, it turned out I was good at bowls and I liked it.”

Now two decades later Taylor has cut a swath through singles events only losing out the state champion of champions to Australian team member and number one ranked player Corey Wedlock, while with partner-in-crime Rod McCabe, took out the 2019 state champion of champions pairs.

“If you are going to lose the singles champion of champions you might as well lose to the best,” Taylor said.

“Last year I also won a big singles event at Cherry Street, then progressed through winning the club championship through district, zone and to state level.”

In January Taylor was ranked nationally at number three and has firmly established himself as one to beat – if you can – on the North Coast.

“This year I am going to do my best to get back into the state side which I was last on when I was 17,” he said.

While the prize purse and the glory attracts many players, not to mention the bling for the pool room, Taylor said for him it’s the people you meet on and off the greens that keep him coming back.

“The friendships you make along the way are great,” he said.

“Lawn bowls is very competitive and it is appealing to a much broader group of people nowadays, you are never to young or too old to give it a go.”

bowling club northern rivers sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

        premium_icon Which town will get special access to Splendour locals sale?

        News EXCLUSIVE: Organisers have confirmed one extra area not in the official postcode list will be allowed to buy tickets this Sunday.

        MOST WANTED: Five people police are looking for

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Five people police are looking for

        News POLICE are looking to speak with five people to help with inquiries.

        Rare buy with 30-year-old business up for sale

        premium_icon Rare buy with 30-year-old business up for sale

        News THE much-loved business is up for sale and boasts 50-60 account holders for the...

        Woman hospitalised after truck, car crash on Pacific Hwy

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after truck, car crash on Pacific Hwy

        Breaking EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash which involved a truck and a car on...