Taxi! ... Sir, this is a Toowoomba Police car

The man was later found hiding on a verandah. File photo.

The man was later found hiding on a verandah. File photo.

A GOLD Coast man who repeatedly tried to hitch a ride in a cop car endured a sobering experience after his drunken stupor in Toowoomba.

Billy Joseph Cooper spent seven hours in the watchhouse and was charged with public nuisance, unlawful entry of a vehicle and obstructing police for his late night hitchhiking on June 10.

Police prosecutor Shelby Larcombe told the court how a severely intoxicated Cooper had wandered into the path of oncoming traffic on Hume St who swerved to avoid him.

One of those cars was a driven by an on duty Toowoomba senior constable.

The incident took place on Clopton and Hume Sts, just metres from the Toowoomba police station. Photo: Google Images.

After dicing with death, the 24-year-old then opened the door of the police officer's car and attempted to sit in the passenger's seat.

The officer identified herself numerous times but it only deterred Cooper momentarily, the court heard.

He then proceeded to get out, walk around the car and open the other passenger's door before the officer exited the car and attempted to place him under arrest.

After fleeing on foot, Cooper was later found hiding on the verandah of a Margaret St business.

He eventually told police he "f----- up" when transported to watchhouse, claiming he had been watching a boxing match with friends and started drinking at midday.

Fronting the city's Magistrate's Court this morning, the road maintenance worker pleaded guilty to all charges.

Magistrate Viviana Keagan fined Cooper $500 for all offences and ordered that convictions not be recorded against him.