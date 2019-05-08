Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.
Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.
Crime

Taxi driver flees in fear after argument

by Judith Aisthorpe
8th May 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAXI driver fled from his car, fearing for his safety after an argument broke out when he went to pick up a group of people in Alice Springs on Monday morning.

Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.

Duty Superintendent Richard Bryson told the ABC the groups started to argue - at which point the driver decided to leave the car.

"The taxi driver got out of the taxi, fearing for his safety, but one of the males followed him and proceeded to assault him and then proceeded to actually steal the taxi and drive from the scene," he said.

It's understood the driver was shaken from the incident but suffered no major injuries.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime transport

Top Stories

    Lismore woman arrested in relation to $500,000 scam

    premium_icon Lismore woman arrested in relation to $500,000 scam

    News A VICTIM was contacted by scammers and tricked into depositing close to half a million dollars into a bank account.

    VERY CHILLY: First winter blast set to numb toes

    premium_icon VERY CHILLY: First winter blast set to numb toes

    Weather Temperatures set to plummet with dual cold fronts on the way

    INQUEST: Witness says muddy road 'was almost like tar'

    premium_icon INQUEST: Witness says muddy road 'was almost like tar'

    News Driver describes 'tar'-like mud on flood-affected road

    Syringe attack accused remains in custody

    premium_icon Syringe attack accused remains in custody

    Crime A woman accused of attacking a hospital wardsman remains in custody