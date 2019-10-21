ATO has prison software business under its radar

Biometric Identity Systems Pty Ltd ‘doorkeeper’ management system used cutting-edge biometric technology designed for the use in correctional centres.

THE Australian Tax Office is pursuing a hi-tech Queensland biometrics company for thousands of dollars in unpaid fees.

Family-owned Biometric Identity Systems Pty Ltd was put in administration on August 9.

The business provided high-quality fingerprint recognition systems and software for businesses to monitor the working hours of staff.

Its featured 'doorkeeper' management system used cutting-edge biometric technology designed for the use in correctional centres.

Doorkeeper managed electronic key cabinets, entry airlock portals and property storage for inmates.

Biometric Identity Systems offered fingerprint software for companies and correctional centres. Picture: Toby Zerna

Michael Billingsley and David Mansfield of Deloitte Financial Advisory were appointed administrators to the company and held the first meeting of creditors on August 19.

It was revealed the Australian Tax Office is owed $138,815, according to the report.

Other creditors include SAAB Australia, an advanced defence, security and civil aviation company, which is owed $2566.

Biometric Identity Systems managing director Danny Gough did not respond to a request for comment.

The company was registered in 2015 and, according to its website, had a staff of five.

It is understood the business continues to trade while in administration.

Liquidators or administrators were appointed to 113 Queensland businesses in September.

