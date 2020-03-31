Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Mayor outlines major coronavirus recovery plan

by Andrew Potts
31st Mar 2020 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

RE-ELECTED Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has revealed his council's coronavirus relief measures would cost more than $70 million.

Cr Tate insisted his vow to secure a rates and fees freeze was "very doable" and said it was just one of a range of measures to be taken.

Mayor Tom Tate and his wife Ruth Tate. Picture: Mike Batterham
Mayor Tom Tate and his wife Ruth Tate. Picture: Mike Batterham

"It will be a significant figure with all the measures to implement. We will need to find around 70 million so Gold Coasters can get the budget we can afford," he said.

coronaviruspromo

"We will recalibrate any project we deem to be not a priority and as far as jobs and middle management is concerned, attrition will naturally occur."

A shopper covers his face with a mask on the Gold Coast.
A shopper covers his face with a mask on the Gold Coast.

Cr Tate said he and council CEO Dale Dickson had discussed bringing forward major projects that would create jobs. "There are projects I have spoken about to accelerate, and these include other bridges, and the ongoing cultural precinct and other projects," he said.

"If there are additional projects and if we need to borrow some funds to stimulate that, the past eight years of budget financial management gives us the ability to do that."

Originally published as Tate outlines Coast's coronavirus recovery plan

Table source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Table author:Kieran Bicheno

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOUSE FIRE: Residents escape as flames engulf home

        premium_icon HOUSE FIRE: Residents escape as flames engulf home

        News CREWS from Alstonville, Goonellabah and Ballina responded to an early morning blaze.

        UNBELIEVABLE: Nurses spat at amid COVID-19 hysteria

        premium_icon UNBELIEVABLE: Nurses spat at amid COVID-19 hysteria

        News Hospital staff who are helping us are copping abuse after hours

        Coronavirus update: Now 37 patients in Northern NSW

        Coronavirus update: Now 37 patients in Northern NSW

        News Latest statistics broken down into LGAs in our region

        Coles on a hiring spree as demand increases, other jobs lost

        premium_icon Coles on a hiring spree as demand increases, other jobs lost

        News RECRUITS fast-tracked into supermarkets and liquor stores in region.