Taste sensations from every corner of the globe

FOOD lovers immersed in a world of street food, were taken to every corner of the globe on Saturday, experiencing local and international cuisine.

Since 2016 when the festival first began, Eat The Street has been praised for bringing food stalls full of premium local produce and culturally diverse tasting plates to Lismore.

This year, tasting plates worth $5 to $10, ranged from Japanese dumplings, Spanish seafood paella and Byron Bay brownies.

Terry Renata, owner of Terry's Balls Japanese food stall said that the Lismore community is very open to trying different foods.

Mr Renata served tasting plates of Takoyaki and Ebiyaki which are small round batter balls filled with octopus and prawn pieces and okonomi sauce that are drizzled with a Japanese mayo and dried, fermented, and smoked tuna flakes.

At Paella Time, a food stall specialising in Spanish cuisine, food was being cooked in gigantic frying pans to prepare food for 100 people.

Paella Time offered guests two signature dishes, seafood paella and pulled pork and chicken, chorizo paella.

Stall owner, Scotty Osborne said spices such as smoked paprika and saffron are key ingredients in their dishes but their cooking style using large pans gives people a taste of Spanish culture and adds to the show.

"Australians love watching their food being cooked, people want to see where their food comes from and it's fantastic for the industry we are all in,” Mr Osborne said. "The crowds come, and it's been proven year after year that Eat the Street is fantastic.”

Eltham Valley Pantry helped guests finish off their meals with dessert, serving locally grown and roasted pecan nuts and chocolate brownies.