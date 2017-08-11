Taste of Italy will have guests in their element

Elements of Byron resort at Byron Bay is planning Italian feasting

IF YOU'RE craving a taste of Italy or just love the food, then Elements of Byron has something you don't want to miss.

In association with Paradox Wines the resort will host 'The Italian Job', a night of authentic Italian cuisine, wine and stories.

Guests will enjoy six courses from Executive Chef Simon Jones who has spent every summer for the past eight years cooking in Italy in Capri, Naples, Sicily and Sardinia.

"The produce in Italy is exceptional,” Mr Jones said.

The dishes have been matched with wines from Veneto, Sardinia, Abruzzo, Tuscany and Piedmont, and Mr Jones said with wines from these regions "you can shut your eyes and be on the Amalfi Coast”.

Dinner is limited to 60 guests for the event which is on Thursday, August 17 at 6.30pm at $125.

For bookings and enquiries contact 6639 1550 or graze@elementsofbyron.

com.au

Guests can also stay overnight from $320 for two people in a Botanica Villa including yoga class, high speed wifi and movies.