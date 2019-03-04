Taste edible weeds and bush food in foraging expedition

FOOD and sustainability buffs are encouraged to learn some top foraging tips from bushfood expert Peter Hardwick.

Mr Hardwick will be hosting the Foraging Expedition workshop on Friday, March 8 ahead of Lismore's Eat the Street food festival.

The inaugural workshop will give you the chance to learn how to harvest fruit and natural ingredients in a sustainable way followed by a demonstration of preparing, preserving, pickling and fermenting foraged foods.

Mr Hardick said the workshop would include a "wander through the parks of Lismore” where he will be able to share his knowledge of foraging for bush tucker.

"They've been planting local rainforest trees, so we get the opportunity to go and sample from those rainforest bushfoods which have been planted over time,” he said.

"On top of that, you also have some edible weeds, which are native, such as commelina which has come in as an opportunistic weed, but is edible as well. We will get to check out all of this locally.”

Mr Hardwick will draw on a lifetime of experience working with bush foods, which began with a love of foraging at the age of four at South West Rocks, inspired by his mother's stories of eating lilly pillies.

Mr Hardwick decided to make bushfoods, studying horticulture in Sydney before returning to set-up a native foods industry in northern NSW during the 1980's.

"The good thing about plantings like Lismore's is people can get to enjoy some wild foods without having a negative effect on conservation,” he said.

"Learning about bushfoods, well, this workshop is a very safe way to do it, and I can show people what they can eat around the town. Some of these plants may be growing in your backyard.”

Mr Hardwick has a decade of experience with native food fermenting, and has developed emerging products such as pandanus vinegar, pickled Moreton Bay fig shoots and char kelp vinegar.

Lismore City Council acting city centre manager Andrew Walker said Mr Hardwick's experience is invaluable, and the expedition is not to be missed.

"His experience spans decades and he is a passionate advocate for bushfoods,” Mr Walker said.

"This is a unique opportunity to pick his brains and be inspired by a lifetime of knowledge and passion.”

The Foraging Expedition is $40 per person and includes all materials and ingredients.

For more information or to book, visit www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.