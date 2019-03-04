Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DELICIOUS: Bushfoods expert Peter Hardwick is hosting a Foraging Expedition ahead of Lismore's Eat the Street food festival.
DELICIOUS: Bushfoods expert Peter Hardwick is hosting a Foraging Expedition ahead of Lismore's Eat the Street food festival. Jacqueline Munro
Whats On

Taste edible weeds and bush food in foraging expedition

Jacqueline Munro
by
3rd Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOD and sustainability buffs are encouraged to learn some top foraging tips from bushfood expert Peter Hardwick.

Mr Hardwick will be hosting the Foraging Expedition workshop on Friday, March 8 ahead of Lismore's Eat the Street food festival.

The inaugural workshop will give you the chance to learn how to harvest fruit and natural ingredients in a sustainable way followed by a demonstration of preparing, preserving, pickling and fermenting foraged foods.

Mr Hardick said the workshop would include a "wander through the parks of Lismore” where he will be able to share his knowledge of foraging for bush tucker.

"They've been planting local rainforest trees, so we get the opportunity to go and sample from those rainforest bushfoods which have been planted over time,” he said.

"On top of that, you also have some edible weeds, which are native, such as commelina which has come in as an opportunistic weed, but is edible as well. We will get to check out all of this locally.”

Mr Hardwick will draw on a lifetime of experience working with bush foods, which began with a love of foraging at the age of four at South West Rocks, inspired by his mother's stories of eating lilly pillies.

Mr Hardwick decided to make bushfoods, studying horticulture in Sydney before returning to set-up a native foods industry in northern NSW during the 1980's.

"The good thing about plantings like Lismore's is people can get to enjoy some wild foods without having a negative effect on conservation,” he said.

"Learning about bushfoods, well, this workshop is a very safe way to do it, and I can show people what they can eat around the town. Some of these plants may be growing in your backyard.”

Mr Hardwick has a decade of experience with native food fermenting, and has developed emerging products such as pandanus vinegar, pickled Moreton Bay fig shoots and char kelp vinegar.

Lismore City Council acting city centre manager Andrew Walker said Mr Hardwick's experience is invaluable, and the expedition is not to be missed.

"His experience spans decades and he is a passionate advocate for bushfoods,” Mr Walker said.

"This is a unique opportunity to pick his brains and be inspired by a lifetime of knowledge and passion.”

The Foraging Expedition is $40 per person and includes all materials and ingredients.

For more information or to book, visit www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.

eat the street lismore foraging class northern rivers festival northern rivers food peter hardwick whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    More than 8,000 tested, 78 'nabbed' on drink-drive operation

    premium_icon More than 8,000 tested, 78 'nabbed' on drink-drive operation

    News ONE driver was charged with two drink-driving offences in one night after police placed 17 testing sites along the Motorway between Tweed Heads and Ballina.

    Why council hasn't been forced into administration

    premium_icon Why council hasn't been forced into administration

    Council News Office of Local Government said it is being "monitored carefully.”

    • 4th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Sweet jobs need protection from Indian subsidies

    premium_icon Sweet jobs need protection from Indian subsidies

    Business Sunshine Sugar operatesin the Clarence, Richmond and Tweed valleys

    • 4th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

    Whats On From political candidates to an auction of promises

    • 4th Mar 2019 1:00 AM