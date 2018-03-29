Tash Sultana is the Bluesfest star we love online

ON STAGE: Tash Sultana plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

FORMER Northern Rivers resident Tash Sultana is the most popular artist in the Bluesfest 2018 line up among Spotify users in the area.

The popular online streaming service has released the names of the most streamed artists and songs for some of the Northern Rivers most populated locations, ahead of Bluesfest this weekend.

Top streamed artists in Australia, off the Bluesfest line up this year, is Tash Sultana, the Melbourne-born artist who made her fame by posting music videos on YouTube and busking across the country.

Sultana, who moved out of the Byron Shire last January, boasts almost three million listeners a month worldwide on Spotify alone.

According to her Wikipedia page, Sultana is a self-described drug addict who developed drug-induced psychosis when she was 17 and had to undergo several months of therapy to recover.

Unable to find regular work, she turned to busking on the streets of Melbourne to get by.

In 2016, Sultana shared a video of herself performing on social media that garnered one million views within five days.

In the same year, she won the J Award for Unearthed Artist of the Year and had two of her tracks voted into the Triple J Hottest 100, 2016: Jungle (at number 3) and Notion (at number 32).

The one-woman-band will be playing two sets this weekend at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm: Thursday and Sunday closing the night at Mojo stage.

The most streamed song in all locations surveys in the Northern Rivers by Spotify is Mystik, Sultana's latest single, released in late 2017.

Sultana's Notion and Jungle are also among the top five songs streamed in Ballina, Bangalow, Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Lismore.

Other names on the list

Asgeir wow audiences in the Forest Stage at Falls Festival 2014 in Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Icelandic singer songwriter Asgeir, who already visited the area for Falls Festival 2015, was the second most streamed artist locally from the Bluesfest line up, coming in at number two in the Byron bay, Ballina, Lennox Head, Lismore and Bangalow areas.

His most popular song in the platform is 2013's King and Cross.

Singer Lauryn Hill. Supplied by Gaynor Crawford/Bluesfest.

In terms of popular tracks played in Ballina, Michael Franti came at number 5 with his song The Sound of Sunshine, while in Bangalow Lauryn Hill came at number three with her 1998 hit Doo Wop (That Thing).

John Butler Trio Photo Kane Hibberd Contributed

In Lennox Head, Lionel Ritchie's charity USA For Africa 1985 fundraiser hit We Are The World came in at number 2, while in Lismore, John Butler Trio had two songs on the top ten list of tracks, with his 2004 song Zebra at number 5 and Better Than, from 2007, at number 9.

Most streamed Spotify Bluesfest artists by location:

