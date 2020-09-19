Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An incident at Lismore CBD on Saturday morning ended up with a man tasered and arrested.
An incident at Lismore CBD on Saturday morning ended up with a man tasered and arrested.
News

Tasers and confusion: Police arrest armed man in CBD

Javier Encalada
19th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested by police after being tasered in Lismore CBD this morning.

The incident happened earlier today in Magellan St, near the corner with Molesworth St.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers observed a man reported as missing on Magellan St about 10.40am today.

"Officers from Richmond Police District attempted to speak to him, when he allegedly armed himself with a knife and threatened them," she said.

"A perimeter was established, and police deployed a taser, before arresting the man and seizing the knife."

He has been taken to Lismore Police Station where he is expected to be charged.

Shop owner Alwaan Abdel confirmed the man had a knife, as the incident happened just outside his homewares shop, Alwaan's Eastern Exotics.

"It all happened very fast, but police did a great job keeping control of the situation, it was all very fast but they handled really well," he said.

Mr Abdel said some of his homewares were destroyed during the incident outside his shop.

"You don't expect to see something like this on a Saturday morning in Lismore," he added.

lismore cbd lismore police northern rivers breaking news northern rivers crime news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Premium Content Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Business An industry leader has warned many businesses face shutting their doors before Christmas due to the border closure.

        Delays, lane closures as $1.5M highway work gets underway

        Premium Content Delays, lane closures as $1.5M highway work gets underway

        News Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino

        Two local artists named as Archibald 2020 finalists

        Premium Content Two local artists named as Archibald 2020 finalists

        News Portraits of a refugee and a writer made the final cut this year

        Police urgent call to community: Have you seen Stephen Luke?

        Premium Content Police urgent call to community: Have you seen Stephen Luke?

        News POLICE ask the community to help them locate missing man Stephen Luke who has not...