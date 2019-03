The 39-year-old man was secured in the caged truck and taken to Lismore Police Station.

A MAN has been charged with assaulting two police officers and biting a 52-year-old man on the finger in Woodburn on Saturday night.

Shortly before 9pm on Saturday March 2, police were called to Bank St, North Woodburn, after reports of a man acting suspiciously around a number of residences.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and located a man who allegedly became uncooperative.

Two senior constables, aged 52 and 38, attempted to restrain the man, before a struggle allegedly ensued, resulting in the man being tasered.

Police handcuffed the man and attempted to place him in a caged truck, however he allegedly continued to resist and assault the officers, resulting in OC spray being deployed.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, assault police, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail and appeared at Lismore Bail Court yesterday, where he was again refused bail to appear at Lismore court on Monday 4, 2019.

Members of the public rendered assistance to police during the operation and that led to a 52-year-old man being bitten on the finger.